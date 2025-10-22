President of Turkmenistan Congratulates Participants of the International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan–2025”

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent congratulations to the participants of the international conference and exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan–2025,” which will take place in Ashgabat from 22 to 24 October.

In his address, the head of state emphasized that the annual forum provides a platform to discuss priority directions for the development of the country’s fuel and energy sector, ways to enhance mutually beneficial partnerships, and modern methods for implementing new technologies in the oil and gas industry and modernizing production.

According to the President, the conference and exhibition offer participants the opportunity to explore innovations, cutting-edge developments, and new projects.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan, with its vast hydrocarbon resources, aims to utilize them in the interests of both its own country and the region and the world at large. One of the priorities of the state’s energy strategy is the diversification of export opportunities, the creation of an extensive pipeline network, and the strengthening of logistical potential.

Special attention in the message was given to the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, which, according to the head of state, is designed to support regional energy security.

The President highlighted that the large-scale “Galkynysh” gas field continues to be developed on a phased and targeted basis with the support of foreign investments, while work is also underway on offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan is successfully addressing tasks related to the discovery of new oil and gas condensate deposits, increasing their industrial reserves, improving the efficiency of geological exploration, and accelerating the development of oil and gas reservoirs through the attraction of foreign capital.

In the coming years, plans include the commissioning of new industrial complexes aimed at producing high-quality products in demand on global markets.

In conclusion, the President expressed confidence that the 30th international conference and exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan–2025” will play a significant role in facilitating the exchange of experience and opinions between domestic specialists and foreign partners, as well as in fostering broader cooperation in the future. ///nCa, 22 October 2025