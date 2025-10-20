For the First Time in Italy: Capitoline Museums to Host the Exhibition “Ancient Civilizations of Turkmenistan”

From 25 October 2025, to 12 April 2026, the halls of Palazzo dei Conservatori at the Capitoline Museums in Rome will host the unique exhibition “Ancient Civilizations of Turkmenistan.” For the first time in Italy, the public will have the opportunity to explore archaeological treasures that reveal the grandeur of the ancient cultures of Margiana and Parthia.

The exhibition brings together artifacts from protohistoric Margiana (3rd–2nd millennium BCE), located in southeastern Turkmenistan, and ancient Parthia, particularly from the archaeological site of Nisa (2nd century BCE – 1st century CE) in central-southern Turkmenistan.

Visitors will have the chance to admire rare exhibits, including gold necklaces adorned with semi-precious stones from Gonur-Depe (3rd–2nd millennium BCE), clay heads depicting rulers and warriors, and intricately crafted rhytons made of ivory from the Hellenistic period (2nd century BCE – 1st century CE). These masterpieces, presented by the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan, highlight the exceptional craftsmanship and cultural richness of these ancient civilizations.

Margiana, the heart of the Great Khorasan civilization, was one of the key centers of Central Asia in the 3rd–2nd millennia BCE. Renowned for its advanced material culture, it maintained extensive connections with neighboring regions, including Mesopotamia, the Iranian Plateau, and the Indus Valley. The exhibition showcases Margiana’s role as a crossroads of trade routes that facilitated the exchange of goods, ideas, and technologies.

Special attention is given to the Parthian Kingdom, which, under the Arsacid dynasty, became a powerful empire stretching from the Euphrates to Bactria. Artifacts from Nisa-Mithradatkert, a grand memorial complex, illustrate the magnificence of this empire, which successfully maintained a balance of power with the neighboring Roman Empire.

The exhibition is organized by Roma Capitale, the Department of Culture, and the Capitoline management for Cultural Heritage, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. Project partners include Zètema Progetto Cultura, ISMEO (International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies), CRAST (Turin Center for Archaeological Research and Excavations in the Near East and Asia), and the University of Turin.

"Ancient Civilizations of Turkmenistan" offers a unique opportunity for the European public to engage with the heritage of a region that, for millennia, served as a bridge between East and West, contributing to the development of global culture.