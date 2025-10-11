Security, economy, logistics: The President of Turkmenistan outlined the priorities of cooperation in the CIS

During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), held in Tajikistan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov delivered a speech in which he emphasized the role of the CIS as a format for equal and respectful interaction.

The speech was devoted to key aspects of cooperation within the Commonwealth, including foreign policy, economics, security and humanitarian relations.

One of the central topics of the speech was the task of maintaining a stable system of security and stability in the CIS area. Turkmenistan proceeds from the fact that all States are interested in good neighborliness, harmony and mutual understanding. The President stressed the importance of regular political and diplomatic consultations, which allow exchanging views, understanding the positions of partners and reaching agreed solutions. He suggested developing such consultations, expanding their scope, taking into account current challenges.

In the context of foreign policy, Berdimuhamedov emphasized the need to uphold international law and the UN Charter. This position was stated by Turkmenistan at the session of the UN General Assembly. In addition, the President suggested making the most of the opportunities opened up after the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the CIS” on 6 August 2025.

The economy has been designated as a priority area for efforts within the CIS. The main guideline is the Strategy of Economic Development of the CIS until 2030, which Turkmenistan considers necessary to implement in full with the support of the political leadership of the countries.

Special attention is paid to the transport component: the creation of North–South and East–West routes covering the CIS area. This opens up opportunities for the CIS countries to become key links in transcontinental communication, using geographical advantages and competencies.

The President highlighted the role of Central Asia and the Caspian region as logistics centers of Eurasia. The main Eurasian transport routes will pass through the Caspian region, connecting the Asia-Pacific region with Europe, the Middle East, Russia and the South.

Other aspects of economic cooperation include mutual trade, the creation of industrial and technological chains, and joint production projects. In the context of global competition and protectionism, the President stressed the need to ensure sustainable development through the use of the historical and structural advantages of the CIS.

Traditionally, the cultural and humanitarian sphere remains important, which promotes mutual understanding and the affirmation of basic values. Turkmenistan is committed to broad cooperation in culture, science, education and sports.

In conclusion, the President invited the heads of state to the celebrations and the International Forum of Peace and Trust, which will be held on December 12, 2025 in Ashgabat.

Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States

Dear Heads of State,

First of all, let me express my gratitude to the distinguished President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Sharipovich Rahmon for his hospitality and the created working conditions.

Against the background of the current difficult trends in international politics, the Commonwealth of Independent States maintains itself as a format of respectful and equal interaction. There is a structured dialogue between its participants on foreign policy, economic, trade, humanitarian and other areas.

The mechanisms of intergovernmental and interdepartmental meetings have been adjusted. Cultural cooperation is developing. The range of CIS participation in the work of other multilateral structures and associations is significantly expanding.

All this indicates the existence of a serious potential of the Commonwealth as an effective partnership mechanism that meets the interests of our peoples.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important tasks of our activity has been and remains the preservation of a stable system of security and stability in the CIS area. Turkmenistan proceeds from the fact that all participating States, without exception, are interested in ensuring that good-neighborliness, harmony and mutual understanding are the defining characteristics of relations between our countries.

In this regard, it should be noted the importance of regular political and diplomatic consultations within the CIS, during which a useful exchange of views takes place. Such meetings help to better understand the positions, assessments and concerns of partners, and often come to mutually agreed decisions. Turkmenistan supports the development of such consultations and the expansion of their scope, primarily taking into account the current serious challenges.

In this context, we consider upholding international law and the Charter of the United Nations to be one of the key foreign policy objectives of the CIS. The need to protect and strengthen international law was clearly stated by Turkmenistan at the current session of the General Assembly.

We also believe that it is necessary to make the most of the opportunities that open up in connection with the adoption of the General Assembly Resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the CIS” on August 6, 2025.

We propose to instruct our foreign ministries to begin coordinated and active work in the United Nations on this agenda, to develop a mechanism for consultations, and to ensure that the widest possible number of UN member states are involved in them.

We consider the economy to be a priority area of application of efforts and potentials within the CIS.

In the current geo-economic realities, strengthening the economic and industrial power of the CIS, its transformation into a strong and profitable partner for other countries and associations is an urgent task. Its solution will not only dynamically develop economic ties within the Commonwealth, but also ensure the CIS’s strong position in Eurasia, plan and participate in large continental, regional and international projects on a long-term basis, and create modern transport, energy infrastructure, industrial and technological partnership belts.

The main guideline here is the Strategy of Economic Development of the CIS until 2030. Turkmenistan believes that it should be fully implemented, supported and sustained by the continued support of the political leadership of our countries, and considered as a strategic objective of joint development and cooperation.

We pay special attention to the transport component. Today, real transport and logistics routes are being created along the North-South and East–West lines. Their configuration covers almost the entire CIS area. This opens up good opportunities for our countries to become key connecting links of transcontinental communication, to use not only objective geographical advantages, but also their competencies, experience, production, technological, and service capabilities to participate in these projects based on modern principles and criteria.

In this regard, Turkmenistan pays special attention to the importance of Central Asia and the Caspian region as the most important logistics centers and connecting space in Eurasia. I am convinced that its effective use meets the economic, trade, investment, and logistical interests and needs of all CIS countries.

It is no coincidence that the Caspian issue was actively discussed at the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries held in Turkmenistan in August this year. It was emphasized that the transit and logistics potential of the Caspian Sea is acquiring a global dimension. It is through the Caspian region that the main Eurasian communication routes will run vertically and horizontally, from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe and the Middle East, from Russia to the South, to Iran, India, and the Gulf countries. The full participation of the Commonwealth countries in the formation of the Caspian logistics hub is necessary, as well as the establishment and strengthening of their positions in this project on a mutually beneficial and coordinated basis. As we have repeatedly stated, Turkmenistan is ready to contribute to this goal, and to discuss in detail with partners the possibilities of using its port infrastructure on the Caspian Sea in the common interest.

Our country also draws attention to such a significant aspect of cooperation as mutual trade, the creation of industrial and technological chains, and the design of joint production projects with the participation of the Commonwealth countries.

In the face of growing fierce competition on world markets and trends in economic protectionism, we, the CIS states, need to provide reliable and long–term guarantees for the sustainability of our own development, create strong and effective partnership models using our objective historical and structural advantages.

Technology and innovation are the primary drivers for enhancing the economic dynamism and competitiveness of the CIS. We must immediately prioritize this area by establishing a substantive technological partnership and a systematic exchange of knowledge and competencies. Scientific and technical dialogue must be central to this effort. The relevant CIS bodies must be clearly instructed to actively promote and integrate the Commonwealth’s core scientific, technical, and technological institutions into intergovernmental and interdepartmental decision-making processes.

Traditionally, the cultural and humanitarian sphere occupies a special place in the cooperation of our states. This contributes not only to a better understanding and knowledge of each other, but also to the establishment of basic values, healthy moral and ethical guidelines in our countries and in the public consciousness. The cultural heritage of the peoples of the Commonwealth is an intellectual and spiritual pillar of social, political and social development.

Turkmenistan is firmly committed to the broadest possible cooperation between the CIS countries in the cultural, scientific, educational, and sports fields. We will maintain such contacts.

Dear Heads of State,

As you know, Turkmenistan is celebrating a historic event this year – the 30th anniversary of our country’s permanent neutrality. It would be appropriate to recall that the CIS countries stood at the origins of its international recognition and actively contributed to this in the UN and other international organizations and forums.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again invite the heads of the Commonwealth states to the celebrations dedicated to the anniversary, which will be held in Ashgabat on 12 December this year, as well as at the International Forum of Peace and Trust. Your participation in these significant events will be an important contribution to their success and will be highly appreciated by the people of Turkmenistan.

In conclusion, I would like to express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Sharipovich Rahmon, for his country’s presidency of the CIS this year.

I would like to express my gratitude to the Secretary General of the CIS, Sergey Nikolaevich Lebedev, for the effective coordination of the activities of the Commonwealth bodies and his great contribution to the holding of this Summit.

***

Upon completion of the program of the working visit to Tajikistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov returned to Ashgabat on 10 October. ///nCa, 11 October 2025