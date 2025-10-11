Digital Bridge 2025 Astana: Kazakhstan’s Leadership in the Digital Era

Derya Soysal

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum on Oct. 2, stressing that artificial intelligence (AI) must serve humanity in a responsible and inclusive manner.

The Digital Bridge International Forum took place on Oct. 2–4 in Astana. It is the largest international technology forum in Central Eurasia focused on digital technologies, startups, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The forum program included plenary sessions, thematic sessions, high-level dialogues, master classes, and seminars for young professionals and researchers in the field of digital technologies. In addition, Telegram founder Pavel Durov once again traveled to Kazakhstan, where he met students at the IQanat school in Astana before his appearance at the Digital Bridge Forum.

President Tokayev addressed global leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. Furthermore, he set out Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a fully digital state within three years, as he did during his statement at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the forum, which welcomed thousands of international participants, Tokayev extended special gratitude to Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, whose presence highlighted the growing partnership between Central Europe and Central Asia in the field of technological development. He expressed confidence that the new ideas shared at the forum would accelerate cross-border cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and smart governance.

“Kazakhstan’s mission is clear — to transform into a digital nation capable of exporting not only energy and raw materials but also knowledge, innovation, and algorithms,” President Tokayev said. “Artificial intelligence is becoming the new energy source of our century, and Kazakhstan aims to be among the countries that harness it most effectively.”

One of the most anticipated speakers, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, a leading global authority on AI and founder of Sinovation Ventures, described Kazakhstan as a “bridge between the AI giants of East and West.”

He stated that the United States continues to lead in developing breakthrough technologies and venture capital ecosystems, while China excels in the large-scale implementation of artificial intelligence models. Kazakhstan, strategically positioned at the crossroads of Eurasia, can synthesize both strengths, creating a new model for balanced, AI-driven development.

“Kazakhstan has the opportunity to build a unique ecosystem that connects research institutions, startups, and global investors,” Lee noted. “The country’s open digital policies and international partnerships make it a potential connector between two technological civilizations.”

Kazakhstan: A Bridge Between the AI Giants of East and West

Through this perspective, the Digital Bridge becomes more than an event — it transforms into a symbol of a new global order, where mid-sized countries can influence global technological narratives by fostering innovation and cooperation instead of rivalry.

Euronews published an article titled Kazakhstan’s Quiet Revolution: Crypto, AI, and a Tech Transformation.

This year’s theme, Generative Nation, reflects Kazakhstan’s strategic shift from technology consumption to creation and scaling in international markets. The concept underscores the country’s goal of building a knowledge-based society centered on advanced technologies, AI, and human capital development, according to the Astana Times.

Tokayev reaffirmed that Kazakhstan’s strategic goal is to transform into a fully digital state within three years.

According to research by Barlybayeva, S., and Ayapbergenova, A. (2025), thanks to digitalization, Kazakhstan’s economy should grow by 30%.

One day before the tech forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the first meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence on October 1, 2025. The Head of State emphasized that without the development of artificial intelligence, it is impossible to withstand global competition. He stated that digital systems and artificial intelligence have become essential for the country’s sovereignty and a driving force for economic growth, according to Akorda.kz.

During his speech, he noted that:

“Today, over 92% of government services are available online. Last year, the share of cashless payments in the country exceeded 85%. In the first six months of this year alone, 26 million digital services were provided to Kazakhstani citizens, half of which were provided via smartphones.”

During the forum, there were key speeches by global AI leaders, the opening of the International Center for AI alem.ai, the Generative Nation Pitch final competition, the Astana Hub Battle startup competition, the Startup Alley tech exhibition, the Digital Bridge Awards ceremony, and presentations by different speakers from all around the world.

The Digital Bridge Awards 2025 will honor outstanding contributions to Kazakhstan’s IT industry in eight categories, including Export Excellence, Tech Leadership Laureate, AI Solution of the Year, EdTech of the Year, GovTech Innovation, Tech Media Excellence, Social Impact Project, and Breakthrough Startup, according to the Astana Times.

The forum brought together over 67,000 participants from more than 100 countries (including the USA, Belgium, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Türkiye, Armenia, and others), 1,000 speakers, and 550 representatives from governments and international organizations. Over 500 startups and nearly 500 investors took part in its business program.

During his speech, Tokayev stated: “Kazakhstan’s path is to be anchored in technological advancement, stronger institutions, and social stability,” boosting AI development.

The Establishment of a Ministry for Artificial Intelligence

The appointment of Zhaslan Madiyev as Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development marks a new stage in Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a leading digital state in Central Asia.

By highlighting the role of artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure, and international cooperation, Tokayev positions Kazakhstan not only as a national reformer but also as a regional hub in the digital economy.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will coordinate and resolve issues related to the comprehensive implementation of AI technologies, noted the president. President Tokayev placed special emphasis on the development of skilled human capital in AI and digital technologies. This priority reflects the growing understanding that artificial intelligence is no longer a complementary tool but a transformative driver of economic modernization, according to Unbayeva, B. (2025).

Another bold step for Kazakhstan is a proposed law on artificial intelligence, which regulates “high-risk” systems and mandates the labeling of AI-generated content, noted Khassenkhanova, G. (2025, October 7).

Artificial Intelligence as a Strategic Priority

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, underlined this transition. The Head of State issued clear instructions: to strengthen national digital infrastructure, accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in the economy and social sectors, and improve the quality of digital government services for both citizens and businesses.

In Kazakhstan’s context, AI is expected to revolutionize critical sectors such as healthcare, education, public administration, economy, and industry.

Furthermore, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov reiterated the nation’s commitment to achieving a new technological breakthrough during the plenary session of the Digital Bridge. Kazakhstan currently ranks 24th globally in e-government development and 10th in online services, according to the UN E-Government Survey 2024.

Kazakhstan’s information technology sector is steadily growing, with over 18,000 companies now active—marking a 16% increase over the past three years. At the heart of this development is the Astana Hub, which brings together more than 1,700 members. Its affiliated companies have generated 1.2 trillion tenge (approximately US$2.2 billion) in revenue, including 140 billion tenge (around US$259.6 million) from exports, according to the Astana Times.

Moreover, Kazakhstan has approved its AI development concept until 2029. Kazakhstan is also building a blockchain-based economy. Initiatives include the Cryptocity pilot zone.

Telecommunications infrastructure has advanced significantly. It is crucial to mention that internet access now covers 93% of the population, while 98% of the country has mobile coverage.

In addition, Alatau City, north of Almaty, is set to become an innovation and business center.

Tokayev noted, “Alatau City must become the first fully digital city in the region, from the application of Smart City technologies to the ability to pay for goods and services in cryptocurrencies.”

Finally, President Tokayev announced the creation of an AI research university, which should prepare the future generation of specialists capable of supporting Kazakhstan through its digital transformation. It will be a huge investment in the integration of AI into education. For example, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, emphasized the AI-Sana program, which aims to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence startups. This year alone, 650,000 students are expected to participate in AI training courses.

Kazakhstan: Leader of Digitalization in Central Asia

The President stressed the necessity of expanding international cooperation in high technologies and establishing Kazakhstan as a regional digital hub. Kazakhstan is rapidly advancing its digital ecosystem, positioning itself as a leader in artificial intelligence in Central Asia. Indeed, since 2021, Kazakhstan has been implementing large-scale digital reforms.

Kazakhstan’s leadership in AI and digital infrastructure offers the potential to drive regional integration, attract foreign investment, and establish Astana as the technological heart of Central Asia.

Khassenkhanova, G. (2025, October 7) wrote for Euronews that Kazakhstan, “once known for its oil and vast grassland plains, is now racing to become Central Asia’s digital powerhouse — betting on artificial intelligence, AI governance, and crypto assets to reinvent its future.”

In fact, Kazakhstan currently conducts many projects in the field of digitalization. One of the most ambitious is the introduction of the Smart Data Ukimet program, which unites and synchronizes the work of government agencies and develops AI agents that assist in obtaining government services. For example, the Smart Data Ukimet project was launched in 2020 by decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create a monitoring system that unites all government agencies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kazakhstan is no exception to the global trend of digital transformation. Indeed, in four years, Kazakhstan has rapidly advanced in digital governance, embracing AI and online platforms. Since February 2021, the entire country has switched to digital broadcasting.

The country is currently conducting many projects in the field of digitalization development, having already achieved impressive results, such as those noted in the UN E-Government Survey. The Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum has once again demonstrated that Kazakhstan is not only a regional leader but also a global catalyst in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. ///nCa, 11 October 2025

