CIS summit in Dushanbe: Launch of ‘CIS+,’ Turkmenistan Takes Chairmanship, and Key Security Package Approved

On 10 October 2025, a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State was held in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The summit was attended by:

• Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev

• Armenia – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

• Belarus – President Alexander Lukashenko

• Kazakhstan – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

• Kyrgyzstan – President Sadyr Japarov

• Russia – President Vladimir Putin

• Turkmenistan – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

• Uzbekistan – President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

• Secretary General of the CIS Sergey Lebedev.

One of the major outcomes of the summit was the establishment of a new format of cooperation, the ‘Commonwealth of Independent States Plus’ (CIS+). This mechanism is designed to expand the CIS’s reach to external states and international organizations. The first step in its implementation was granting SCO observer status with the CIS.

In addition, the leaders agreed to transfer the CIS Presidency for 2026 to Turkmenistan, setting the future agenda and priorities for the Commonwealth.

During the meeting, the heads of state approved a package of important documents in the field of security. They regulate cooperation in the field of countering terrorism and extremism, border security, military cooperation, and energy security.

CIS+ launched

The summit resulted in the establishment of the “Commonwealth of Independent States Plus” (CIS+) format, initiated by Kazakhstan.

The CIS+ format will serve as a platform for cooperation between CIS member states and other countries, associations, and international organizations interested in collaborating with the Commonwealth on shared interests.

This format aims to foster sustainable political dialogue and strengthen economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other ties.

The decision outlines the process for inviting interested parties and determining their participation in CIS events. The CIS chair country, in coordination with the CIS Executive Committee and without objections from CIS members, will invite interested states, associations, and international organizations to open CIS supreme body events and meetings, while also agreeing on their participation format.

Turkmenistan – CIS Chairman in 2026

In a narrow format, the heads of state decided on the CIS presidency in 2026, which will be transferred to Turkmenistan.

Countering terrorism

The Council of Heads of State approved the 2026–2028 Program of Cooperation to Combat Terrorism and Extremism.

The program outlines joint initiatives to prevent, detect, suppress, and investigate terrorist and extremist activities. It also provides information, analytical, scientific, and methodological support to CIS member states, while enhancing the capabilities of competent authorities through human resource development.

Border security

The 2026–2030 Program of Cooperation for Strengthening Border Security at External Borders was signed.

The program provides for joint activities in information sharing, military-technical collaboration, scientific research, humanitarian efforts, and personnel training.

It is based on internationally recognized principles and norms, CIS documents including the Alma Ata Declaration, states’ international obligations and national legislation, analysis and forecasting of border situations, the Commonwealth’s experience in addressing modern border security challenges, and outcomes from the previous policy document.

Military cooperation

Another key security document signed at the summit in Tajikistan’s capital is the Concept of Military Cooperation until 2030.

Aligned with CIS countries’ priorities, this cooperation is open, predictable, consistently non-aligned, and not directed against third countries, according to the CIS Executive Committee.

In the CIS format, military cooperation emphasizes strengthening mutual trust measures, the indivisibility of security, and fostering equal, good-neighborly relations with other states and international organizations. It aims to uphold international peace, regional stability, and the secure development of each CIS member state.

Energy security

The CIS Heads of State have adopted a Declaration on Cooperation for Regional Energy Security.

This cooperation seeks to safeguard the economy and population from economic, technological, social, geopolitical, natural, and cyber threats. It ensures reliable and sustainable energy supply to meet domestic and external demand, supplying high-quality energy resources and services to consumersThe declaration promotes efficient and rational energy use, and enhances the resilience of the fuel and energy sector against internal and external challenges impacting the national security of CIS member states.

Rahmon awarded a medal

At the initiative of the Board of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS member States, President Emomali Rahmon was awarded the medal “For Merits in the development of humanitarian cooperation.”

Future Summit

The next Summit of the CIS Council of Heads of State is expected to be held in Turkmenistan in October 2026.

Documents Signed

Documents signed at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State:

1. The decision “On the Presidency of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2026”.

2. Decision “On the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States”.

3. Protocol decision “On holding a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States”.

4. The decision “On the activities of the Human Rights Commission of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2023-2025”.

5. The decision “On the Program of cooperation of the member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the field of countering terrorism and extremism for 2026-2028”.

6. The decision “On the Program of cooperation of the member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in strengthening border security at external borders for 2026-2030”.

7. An agreement on the procedure for organizing and conducting international controlled delivery by the competent authorities of the Member States of the CIS.

8. Decision “On the Concept of military cooperation of the member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States until 2030.

” 9. Decision “On the Declaration on cooperation in the field of regional energy security.”

10. The First Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Transfer of Persons Sentenced to Imprisonment for Further Serving of their Sentence, dated March 6, 1998.

11. Protocol on the Termination of the Agreement on Assistance to Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons dated September 24, 1993.

12. Decision “On the termination of the Decision on the Interstate Council of Heads of Supreme Financial Control Bodies dated August 26, 2005.”

13. The decision “On the establishment of the “Commonwealth of Independent States Plus” format.

14. Decision “On the Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States on cooperation in combating transnational crime”.

15. Decision “On the Statement of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States on cooperation in countering the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.”

16. Decision “On the Joint Statement of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.”

17. The decision “On the Statement of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in connection with the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.”

18. Decision “On granting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Observer status in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

” 19. Protocol decision “On improving the conditions of remuneration in the bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States.” ///nCa, 10 October 2025