Turkmenistan’s Largest Oil Refineries to Undergo Modernization

At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Batyr Amanov presented a report on the ongoing work to modernize the technological systems of the oil refineries operated by the State Concern Türkmennebit [Turkmen Oil].

As noted during the meeting, the production capacities of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries and the Seidi Oil Refinery are undergoing continuous improvement. The introduction of advanced equipment is enhancing the efficiency of these enterprises and improving the quality of their output — including gasoline, polypropylene, and lubricating oils.

The Deputy Prime Minister presented a proposal for further modernization of facilities within the oil refining industry.

Commenting the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of implementing measures aimed at the effective utilization of the production potential of Turkmennebit-run refineries. Approving the proposal to modernize the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, the Head of State instructed that the necessary work be carried out to realize the project.

The Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries is the flagship of Turkmenistan’s oil refining industry.

Its annual oil processing capacity is about 9 million tons. The complex produces a wide range of products in high demand both domestically and abroad, including motor gasoline, aviation and technical kerosene, liquefied gas, hydrotreated diesel fuel, base, diesel, and multipurpose oils of various grades, as well as polypropylene and its derivatives.

The modernization of Turkmenistan’s largest oil refineries will be an important step toward strengthening the country’s energy sector, increasing the competitiveness of its products, and ensuring sustainable economic development.///nCa, 9 October 2025