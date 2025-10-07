President of Turkmenistan led the Memory Day Ceremony

On 6 October, Memory Day in Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in a flower-laying ceremony at the “Halk hakydasy” Memorial Complex, honoring the victims of the 1948 Ashgabat earthquake and the national heroes who fell in battles across all wars.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov laid wreaths at the “Ruhy tagzym” monument, paying tribute to those who perished in the 1948 Ashgabat earthquake. During the earthquake, which struck in the early hours of 5–6 October, Berdimuhamed Annaev, the great-grandfather of the head of state, also lost his life. A teacher who dedicated his life to educating youth, Annaev was a hero of the 1941–1945 war.

Continuing the ceremony, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov laid wreaths at the foot of the “Milletiň ogullary” and “Baky şöhrat” monuments, which honor Turkmen warriors who died during World War II and in battles for their homeland’s freedom.

The flower-laying ceremony was also attended by the Chairman of the Mejlis, Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as heads and representatives of political parties, public organizations, ministries, and agencies. They were joined by respected elders, student youth.

Commemorative ceremonies were also held in the city of Arkadag and across all provinces of the country. ///nCa, 7 October 2025