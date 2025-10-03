UNICEF and the British Embassy in Turkmenistan Announce Partnership on Inclusive Education

Ashgabat, 3 October 2025 – The British Embassy in Turkmenistan and UNICEF Turkmenistan have launched a new partnership to continue support to the pilot inclusive education for children with disabilities.The pilot marks the first-time children with disabilities will be systematically included in mainstream education in the country. Implemented in two kindergartens and two schools in Ashgabat as models for nationwide scale-up, the project will create inclusive and safe learning environments. This will be accompanied with continuous multi-disciplinary support services that improve accessibility for children with disabilities and will aim to address stigma, strengthen support services for children with disabilities.

The partnership between the British Embassy and UNICEF is particularly significant as it contributes to the implementation of the Government of Turkmenistan’s National Concept of Inclusive Education. The project will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Education to increase access to quality learning opportunities for children with disabilities. In doing so, it will help schools adopt inclusive teaching practices, encourage policymakers to put in place supportive regulations, and contribute to a broader societal shift towards acceptance and inclusion.

Through this cooperation, UNICEF will support upgrades to model school infrastructure to ensure accessibility for children with disabilities, including the provision of assistive technologies and products. At the same time, the project will engage teachers, parents, and communities to challenge stigma and build greater understanding of the importance of inclusive education. By strengthening the skills of teachers, caregivers, and specialists in inclusive practices, the project will provide children with disabilities with continuous, tailored support—enabling them to reach their full potential and fostering their full participation in society.

His Majesty’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Mr. Stephen Conlon, highlighted the importance of this initiative:

“This project, together with UNICEF and the Ministry of Education, marks an important step towards breaking down barriers for children with disabilities in Turkmenistan. As the UK Deputy Prime Minister has said, ‘Every child deserves an environment where they can thrive and get the best start in life.’ Inclusive education not only transforms classrooms but also changes attitudes, fostering a society where every child can thrive. The UK is proud to support this effort to build a future where no child is left behind.”

Speaking about the new partnership, UNICEF Representative Jalpa Ratna said:

“Advancing inclusive education has been central to our partnership with the Government of Turkmenistan, and this new partnership with the British Embassy brings additional strength to these efforts. By joining hands with partners, we are taking an important step towards ensuring that every child, including children with disabilities, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in inclusive environments.”

This new collaboration between the UK and UNICEF marks a milestone in advancing the rights of children with disabilities in Turkmenistan. By promoting inclusion in education, the project will not only open doors to classrooms but also help transform attitudes, strengthen communities, and contribute to a society where every child has the chance to learn, grow, and succeed.///nCa, 3 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)