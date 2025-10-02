Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation Launches Social Projects in Turkmenistan and Mosque Construction in Azerbaijan

On 1 October 2025, a ceremony was held to sign contracts between the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need of Care and two Turkmen private companies, ‘Sport ýyldyzy’ and ‘Aga-gurluşyk’.

Under the agreements, significant projects in the construction and reconstruction of social and spiritual facilities will be implemented in Ashgabat.

The ‘Sport ýyldyzy’ company has been tasked with modernizing the buildings of the ‘Jahan’ creative center and constructing a modern, multi-purpose sports complex on its premises. Additionally, the company will undertake the reconstruction of the ‘Şehitler’ mosque and the landscaping of its surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the ‘Aga-gurluşyk’ private enterprise will be responsible for designing and building a mosque in the city of Fuzuli, Azerbaijan. This mosque will be constructed as a gift from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan. ///nCa, 2 October 2025