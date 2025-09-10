Apple Unveils iPhone 17: Power and Elegance in One Smartphone 

Tamir Shakirov

On September 9, 2025, during its video broadcast, Apple delighted fans with the release of its new iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Enhanced design, cutting-edge technology, and a focus on sustainability are the first impressions of Apple’s latest smartphones.

iPhone 17: Power and Versatility

The new iPhone 17 boasts significant upgrades. The display has been enlarged to 6.3 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The Ceramic Shield glass is now three times more scratch-resistant on both the screen and the body.

Powered by the A19 chip, the iPhone 17 delivers a 20% boost in graphics performance. Battery life has also improved, allowing for up to 8 hours more video playback, while fast charging can reach 50% capacity in just 20 minutes.

The iPhone 17’s camera system has been upgraded: the main and ultra-wide cameras feature 48 MP sensors, while the telephoto and macro cameras offer 12 MP each. The 18 MP front camera, with a larger sensor and improved stabilization, is ideal for video calls and selfies. A new feature allows users to automatically adjust selfie framing for horizontal, vertical, or zoomed-out shots.

The iPhone 17 is available in five colors: pink, blue, green, black, and white. The starting price for the 256 GB version is $799.

iPhone 17 Air: Elegance and Durability

The iPhone 17 Air stands out with its sleek design and a polished titanium body, made from 80% recycled material. At just 5.6 mm thick, it features a 6.5-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Always-On functionality.

The Ceramic Shield glass on both sides makes the device four times more durable.

The A19 Pro chip ensures top-tier performance, and the updated MagSafe is even more convenient. Fast charging achieves 50% battery capacity in 20 minutes. The iPhone 17 Air’s camera system includes a 48 MP main camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens, though it lacks an ultra-wide camera. The 18 MP front camera supports simultaneous recording with both cameras.

The iPhone 17 Air uses eSIM only and is available in four colors: gold, gray, black, and blue. The starting price is $999.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: A New Level of Professionalism

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature a completely revamped design, returning to an aluminum body after two years of titanium. The color palette includes orange, gray, and blue. A thermal distribution system prevents overheating.

The Ceramic Shield now covers the back panel as well, making the phone four times stronger.

The A19 Pro chip is 40% more powerful than its predecessor.

The new battery allows for up to 39 hours of continuous video playback, the best in iPhone history, enabling users to watch movies, videos, and other content almost around the clock.

All cameras in the Pro models feature 48 MP sensors: main, ultra-wide, and telephoto with up to 8x optical zoom. Enhanced portrait mode and 4K video recording at 120 frames per second enable professional-quality shooting in any condition—snow, rain, or fog.

Notably, Apple has been filming its presentations exclusively on its new devices for several years, and the iPhone 17 is no exception.

The starting price for the iPhone 17 Pro is $1099, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is $1199.

When Will Sales Begin?

Sales of all iPhone 17 models will begin on September 19, 2025, at official Apple stores worldwide. ///nCa, 10 September 2025