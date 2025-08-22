The National Leader of Turkmenistan presented the President of Azerbaijan with an Akhal-Teke horse

After the trilateral summit in Awaza, on August 22, National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended a show of Akhal-Teke horses and a performance by the famous Galkynysh national equestrian group.

The final chord of the cultural program was a symbolic and significant event: Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, on behalf of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire Turkmen people, presented Ilham Aliyev with an Akhal-Teke horse named “Taus”. ///nCa, 22 August 2025 (photo credit – official website of the President of Azerbaijan)