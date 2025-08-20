Uzbekistan and UNESCAP Develop Drought Monitoring System for Central Asia

Amid global climate change, particularly rising air temperatures, the world faces significant environmental challenges. Some regions experience disasters such as rising water levels, floods, and droughts, signaling a worsening ecological situation. Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, is not immune to these global threats.

Central Asia is a critical region where the impacts of climate change demand attention. Extreme heat leads to water evaporation from lakes and other basins, reduced river flows, and shrinking glacial water reserves. Water scarcity exacerbates challenges in agriculture, energy, and the environment, potentially intensifying social and political tensions. Droughts, in particular, can reduce crop yields, cause livestock losses, and deteriorate living conditions, leading to significant economic damage.

International cooperation is vital in addressing these issues. To this end, Uzbekistan’s “Uzcosmos” agency, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), is developing a drought monitoring system for Central Asia based on remote sensing technologies. The project aims to assist regional countries in improving drought management systems, enabling timely use of satellite data and technical resources. Plans include establishing a real-time drought observation system and a cloud-based crop monitoring platform tailored to each country’s specific conditions.

On 18 August 2025, an international seminar was held at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies, where participants discussed the project’s implementation in Uzbekistan and explored available opportunities. It was noted that drought is one of the most dangerous natural disasters in Central Asia and other arid regions. This phenomenon is driven not only by climatic factors but also by human activities, particularly mismanagement of water resources. In recent years, space technologies have become a key tool for monitoring, assessing, and mitigating droughts. Satellite data elevates decision-making in agriculture, ecology, and water management to a new level.

In May 2025, the development of a National Drought Monitoring System was launched, set to be implemented in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Space monitoring is a critical tool in combating drought. Satellite imagery and remote sensing can track changes in soil moisture, vegetation cover, and water body areas. Indices like the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) enable forecasting of plant health and crop yields.

Failure to address drought seriously could trigger a cascade of issues, including water shortages, soil degradation, and, ultimately, crop and food scarcity. The Central Asia Drought Monitoring System, developed in collaboration with Uzcosmos and UNESCAP, is expected to be a groundbreaking initiative in this field. ///Press Service of Uzcosmos Agency