Participants of Kids Expo 2025: A Celebration for Children and a Platform for Business

From 21 to 23 August 2025, Ashgabat will host the International Exhibition-Fair Kids Expo 2025 under the motto “Everything for Children.” This event promises to be not only a vibrant celebration for families but also a significant platform for business networking. The organizers have introduced the leading participating companies, whose activities focus on the care, health, development, and comfort of children.

Exhibition Participants

Dalin

A legendary Turkish pharmaceutical company with a 50-year history. Dalin offers a full range of baby care products from the very first days of life, created with the expertise of pharmacists, dermatologists, and pediatricians. Their safe and high-quality products bring joy to children and confidence to parents.

Vertera Turkmenistan

The official representative of the international company Vertera in Turkmenistan. Since 2005, the company has specialized in the production of natural products from brown seaweed, using its patented PLASMA technology to ensure maximum absorption of beneficial substances. Their product range includes natural gels, cosmetics, and a specialized product, “Smart Kids,” to support children’s development.

Website: vertera.com.tm

vertera.com.tm Phone: +993 65 72 49 16

+993 65 72 49 16 Email: vertera.tm@gmail.com

Ynamdar

A leading e-commerce platform in Turkmenistan, providing services since July 2019. The Ynamdar platform offers thousands of daily consumer goods, including food products, household items, and baby care products. It is a convenient and reliable service for modern parents.

Nestlé

Nestlé has been operating in the Turkmen market since 1998. Guided by their motto “Quality of Products, Quality of Life,” they produce a wide range of delicious and healthy products, including chocolate, ice cream, baby food, and more. Since 2019, Kh.O. Ajayyp Ugur has been the official distributor of Nestlé products.

Instagram: ajayyp-ugur

ajayyp-ugur Phone: +99 312 27 02 33

+99 312 27 02 33 Email: distribution@loftelektrikllc.com

Tuimaada Real Estate

A company that provides professional services for selecting and acquiring real estate in Dubai. Tuimaada Real Estate offers an individual approach, professional support at all stages of a transaction, as well as assistance with obtaining resident visas, company formation, and opening bank accounts in the UAE.

Instagram: tuimaada.realestate

tuimaada.realestate Phone: +971 54 204 2650 (Dubai)

About the Exhibition

Kids Expo 2025 will bring together companies dedicated to creating the best for children. It offers a unique opportunity for parents to explore products from leading brands and for businesses to forge partnerships and showcase innovative solutions. ///nCa, 19 August 2025