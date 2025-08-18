Taekwondo Tournament for the Cup of the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Held in Ashgabat

On 16–17 August 2025, Ashgabat hosted the Taekwondo Tournament for the Cup of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan, bringing together children and youth from across the country.

Over 250 athletes from Ashgabat and all provinces of Turkmenistan participated in the event.

Welcoming the participants, Mr. Kim Joon Chul, Deputy Head of the Mission of the Korean Embassy, stated: “Taekwondo is an art rooted in the spirit of courtesy, respect, and patience, harmoniously developing both body and mind. Even in the competitive pursuit of victory, it is essential to maintain respect and care for one another—this is the true spirit of taekwondo.”

The Taekwondo Tournament for the Ambassador’s Cup has been held annually since 2010. Currently, over 500 people practice taekwondo in Turkmenistan.

The tournament has grown into a true celebration of sports. Spanning two days, the event included not only intense competitions but also a variety of cultural activities. Additionally, it served as a valuable opportunity for coaches and athletes to enhance their skills and expertise. ///nCa, 18 August 2025