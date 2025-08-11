Unity and Resolve – Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

Tariq Saeedi in Karachi, Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova in Ashgabat – Research and compilation by Liliya Zhirnova and Ilmira Delmuhametova, Editorial check by Ramilya Delmuhametova, Cross-platform coordination by Tamir Shakirov

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) concluded on August 8, 2025, in Awaza, Turkmenistan, marking a significant milestone in global efforts to address the unique challenges faced by the 32 landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).

Hosted by Turkmenistan, the event spanned five days (August 4–8, 2025) and brought together over 5,700 participants from 103 countries, including representatives from 30 of the 32 LLDCs, 16 heads of state or government, 3 vice presidents, 108 ministers, over 100 members of parliament, near 30 international organizations, and more than 450 members of non-governmental organizations.

The conference focused on accelerating sustainable development, enhancing connectivity, and building resilience for LLDCs, which represent approximately 600 million people and face high trade costs, limited diversification, and infrastructure shortfalls due to their geographic isolation.

Outcomes of LLDC3

LLDC3 produced several tangible and forward-looking outcomes aimed at transforming the development trajectory of LLDCs. The most prominent was the endorsement of the Awaza Programme of Action (APoA) for LLDCs (2024–2034) and the adoption of the Awaza Political Declaration.

The APoA, initially adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2024 under resolution A/RES/79/233, was formally endorsed at the conference as a renewed global commitment to support LLDCs in areas such as trade facilitation, structural transformation, transport connectivity, technology adoption, climate resilience, and international resource mobilization.

The Political Declaration complements this by reaffirming a shared vision of partnership and progress, emphasizing enhanced transit connectivity, digital transformation, and climate resilience to overcome geographical constraints.

Key deliverables from the conference included:

– Celebration of the first International Day of Awareness of the Special Development Needs and Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries: A historic acknowledgment of the unique challenges and resilience of LLDCs, aimed at raising global awareness.

– New Climate Negotiating Group under the UNFCCC: Designed to improve LLDCs’ access to climate finance, addressing their vulnerabilities to desertification, land degradation, and drought, which affect over 54% of LLDC land.

– LLDC Global Business Network: Launched to foster sustainable economic partnerships and attract investments in sectors like infrastructure and digital services.

– $10 Billion Infrastructure Investment Pledge by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB): Targeted at bolstering transport and connectivity projects in LLDCs.

Five Additional Key Initiatives:

1. Regional hubs for agricultural research to enhance productivity and food security.

2. An infrastructure investment and financing facility to de-risk private investments.

3. A high-level panel on freedom of transit to advocate for simplified border procedures.

4. A dedicated WTO program to support LLDCs’ integration into global trade.

5. Formation of a UNFCCC negotiating group to secure dedicated climate finance.

Roundtable discussions highlighted critical areas like financing, infrastructure, and partnerships. For instance, speakers emphasized reforming the international debt architecture to alleviate LLDCs’ debt burdens, promoting remittances as a financing tool (with calls to reduce transaction costs from 9.5% averages), and leveraging tools like the TIR Convention for smoother transit. The conference also stressed the role of South-South cooperation, digital ecosystems, and climate-smart infrastructure in turning LLDCs from landlocked to “land-linked” economies.

Follow-up mechanisms were established, including annual ministerial meetings during the UN General Assembly, biennial regional reviews, and a midterm review of the APoA in 2029, leading to the Fourth UN Conference on LLDCs in 2034. These outcomes align with broader UN frameworks like the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement, and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The High Standard of Professionalism and Organizational Skills Shown by Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan demonstrated exceptional professionalism and organizational prowess in hosting LLDC3, transforming the coastal resort of Awaza into a global hub for dialogue and innovation.

Turkmenistan managed a complex, multi-faceted event with seamless execution, accommodating high-level plenary sessions, five thematic roundtables, seven side events, and stakeholder forums on topics like youth empowerment, women’s leadership, and human rights integration.

Within a matter of months, Turkmenistan transformed the halls of the Avaza Sports Complex into modern conference venues, press rooms, bilateral meeting spaces, and media centers equipped with all necessary technical facilities. Additionally, a dedicated media center was set up in one of the hotels hosting international journalists. High-speed internet, along with advanced computer and television equipment, ensured the successful and efficient work of 160 journalists from 40 countries who arrived in Awaza to cover the Third United Nations Conference on LLDCs.

The host country’s efforts were widely praised for their efficiency and hospitality. UN Under-Secretary-General Rabab Fatima, High Representative for LLDCs, described Awaza as a symbol of “new hope and new possibilities,” noting the conference’s ambitious and inclusive nature.

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, highlighted the “vibrant discussions” and diverse ideas generated, underscoring the event’s success in uniting voices toward a common direction.

The flag-lowering ceremony on August 8 symbolized the smooth conclusion, with participants commending the logistical arrangements, including secure venues, digital support, and cultural showcases.

Turkmenistan also showcased its national initiatives, such as the Global Medicine of the Future program, the Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, the Global Hydrogen Energy Transition Programme (2030–2040), a Global Circular Economy Framework, the Caspian Environmental Initiative, and support for the UN Aral Sea Basin Programme.

These contributions aligned with LLDC priorities, demonstrating Turkmenistan’s commitment beyond mere hosting.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, expressed pride in the role, emphasizing alignment with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and the UN’s 80th anniversary. Overall, the event’s success reflected meticulous planning, cultural sensitivity, and a focus on actionable outcomes, setting a high benchmark for future UN conferences.

Awaza Programme of Action (APoA) and Political Declaration

The Awaza Programme of Action (APoA) for LLDCs (2024–2034) and the accompanying Awaza Political Declaration represent a unified, action-oriented framework that underscores the solidarity among LLDCs and the unwavering commitment of transit countries, development partners, and international organizations, especially the UN.

The APoA builds on the Vienna Programme of Action (2014–2024), addressing mixed progress amid global disruptions like COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions.

Its overarching objectives include accelerating the 2030 Agenda, promoting structural transformation through industrialization and diversification, integrating LLDCs into global trade networks, investing in resilient infrastructure (transport, digital, and energy), enhancing climate adaptation and disaster risk management, and mobilizing international support via official development assistance (ODA), foreign direct investment (FDI), and innovative financing.

Structured around five priority areas—structural transformation and innovation; trade facilitation and regional integration; transit, transport, and connectivity; resilience and vulnerability reduction; and means of implementation—the APoA emphasizes multistakeholder approaches to reduce commodity dependence, lower trade costs (often 35–70% higher for LLDCs), and build adaptive capacity.

Implementation involves national integration of the APoA into development strategies, regional collaboration via UN commissions, and global monitoring by the UN General Assembly, with alignment to key frameworks like the Addis Ababa Action Agenda.

The Awaza Political Declaration reinforces this by articulating a shared vision of partnership, calling for enhanced multilateral cooperation, fairer access to concessional finance (using multidimensional vulnerability indices beyond GDP), and debt relief to create fiscal space. It highlights unity among LLDCs in advocating for their priorities, such as simplified transit procedures and digital trade to circumvent geographic barriers.

Partner countries and organizations, particularly the UN through OHRLLS, committed to leading coordination, providing capacity-building, and ensuring accountability via progress reports and reviews.

Speakers like UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Rabab Fatima emphasized collective efforts, with transit nations urged to collaborate on corridors and procedures. The Declaration’s adoption reflects full commitment, as evidenced by pledges like the AIIB’s $10 billion and calls for ODA fulfillment (e.g., Luxembourg’s 1% GNI allocation). This unity is further underlined by side events integrating human rights, gender equality, and youth voices, ensuring inclusive implementation that leaves no one behind.

The Unrecorded but Very Important Outcomes

Beyond formal outcomes, LLDC3 fostered intangible yet vital results through interpersonal connections, deepened mutual understanding, and emerging networks that promise long-term collaboration. The five-day event’s interactive format—plenary sessions, roundtables, and side events—created spaces for organic dialogue among diverse stakeholders, building personal friendships and bridging viewpoints.

The Youth Forum, for instance, served as a dynamic platform where young leaders from LLDCs exchanged experiences on education, employment, climate action, and digital innovation, culminating in a Youth Declaration. Participants shared peer-to-peer stories, fostering empathy for shared challenges like digital divides and job barriers, while UN Resident Coordinators from Chad, North Macedonia, Paraguay, and Uzbekistan highlighted youth-led initiatives, strengthening intergenerational bonds.

Similarly, the Women Leaders’ Forum, themed “From Commitments to Action,” brought together women from governments, parliaments, civil society, and the private sector to discuss gender equality and inclusive governance. SRSG Kaha Imnadze noted how women’s leadership drives sustainable change, with discussions on barriers like limited access to education and digital tools leading to matured understandings of regional issues, including Afghanistan’s inclusion for stability.

Side events on human rights and the right to development, led by the UN Human Rights Office, emphasized international cooperation and participation, encouraging representatives from UN agencies, governments, academia, and youth to center strategies on people, tackling inequalities through shared narratives.

These interactions built personal trust, as echoed in Meredov’s remark: “The voices are many, but the direction is one.” Informal exchanges during cultural showcases and bilateral meetings further nurtured friendships, with delegates from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and others noting opportunities for ongoing collaboration.

While unrecorded in official documents, these outcomes—personal alliances, evolved perspectives on vulnerabilities like climate risks and debt, and networks among youth, women, and policymakers—will sustain momentum for APoA implementation, turning global solidarity into enduring partnerships. /// nCa, 11 August 2025