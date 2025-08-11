Turkmenistan and Eswatini Launch Talks for Economic and Technological Cooperation

High-level discussions between Turkmenistan and Eswatini, held on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza, Turkmenistan, marked the beginning of a promising bilateral relationship aimed at fostering mutual economic and technological growth.

The talks, led by Eswatini’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Pholile Shakantu, and reported by the Eswatini Observer, focused on transforming the current zero-trade status between the two nations into a dynamic partnership across multiple sectors.

The discussions highlighted several priority areas for cooperation, including information communication and technology (ICT), agriculture, mining, manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy.

Eswatini’s delegation, which included Minister for ICT Savannah Maziya, Minister for Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo, Minister for Public Works and Transport Chief Ndlaluhlaza Ndwandwe, Ambassador to the United Nations Thami Dlamini, and Chief Officer in the King’s Office Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze, expressed enthusiasm for leveraging Turkmenistan’s expertise to advance these sectors.

Eswatini showed keen interest in partnering with Turkmenistan on space and satellite technology, data centers, and the manufacturing of complex products such as SIM cards and electronic devices. To formalize this commitment, Eswatini plans to initiate official communication through its Foreign Affairs Ministry to draft a cooperation agreement. Additionally, Eswatini is considering participation in an upcoming ICT exhibition in Turkmenistan in November to further explore these opportunities.

Energy cooperation was a central focus, with Eswatini seeking sustainable energy solutions to support its ICT and other sectors. Infrastructure development also emerged as a key area, with Eswatini proposing the sale of bitumen to serve regional markets, leveraging its strategic position. The delegation expressed interest in Turkmenistan’s raw material stock exchange, requesting further details to explore potential trade opportunities.

Textile trade was another significant topic, with Eswatini keen to import cotton from Turkmenistan while inviting collaboration to strengthen its growing textile sector. In agriculture, Eswatini proposed exporting its agricultural products and exploring the importation of wheat and rice grain from Turkmenistan. The country also highlighted its sugar industry as a potential export avenue to supply Turkmenistan.

The mining sector presented further opportunities, with Eswatini inviting Turkmenistan to explore its rich mineral resources, including iron ore and high-quality coal. In the oil sector, discussions focused on securing fuel reserves through access to Turkmenistan’s raw materials, with both sides expressing interest in advancing these talks.

Turkmenistan warmly welcomed Eswatini’s proposals, expressing readiness to formalize cooperation through a bilateral agreement. The Turkmen side showed particular enthusiasm for collaboration in space and satellite technology, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. They also responded positively to Eswatini’s interest in bitumen trade, textile cooperation, and fuel supply, pledging to provide detailed information on their raw material stock exchange to facilitate trade.

Turkmenistan expressed interest in exploring Eswatini’s sugar exports and praised the productive exchange of ideas, signaling optimism about deepening engagement across these sectors.

Minister Shakantu described the talks as “the beginning of a fruitful relationship,” expressing confidence in expanding cooperation into new areas. Turkmenistan echoed this sentiment, thanking Eswatini for its proactive engagement and insightful presentations. Both sides committed to coordinating through diplomatic channels to formalize agreements and advance their shared goals. ///nCa, 12 August 2025