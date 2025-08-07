President of Turkmenistan Meets with Prime Minister of Uganda: New Prospects for Bilateral Cooperation

On August 6, in Awaza, on the sidelines of the United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, Robina Nabbanja.

President Berdimuhamedov warmly welcomed the distinguished guest and expressed gratitude for her participation in the international forum, jointly organized by the United Nations and Turkmenistan. He expressed confidence that the visit of the Prime Minister of Uganda would mark an important step in the development of bilateral relations and open a new chapter in their history.

Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja noted that hosting such a significant event in Turkmenistan reflects the country’s commitment to supporting sustainable development and strengthening global interconnectedness.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s interest in expanding relations with African nations, including Uganda. He affirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider proposals aimed at enhancing cooperation in political and diplomatic affairs, trade and economy, energy, agriculture, and other sectors.

During her visit, the Prime Minister of Uganda had the opportunity to familiarize herself with Turkmenistan’s achievements in energy, gas-chemical production, and other industrial fields. President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s willingness to support Uganda’s concrete initiatives aimed at fostering mutually beneficial cooperation. ///nCa, 7 August 2025