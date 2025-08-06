President of Turkmenistan Receives Prime Minister of Azerbaijan

On 5 August 2025, in Awaza, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov.

During the meeting, Mr. Asadov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Head of State of Turkmenistan. In response, President Berdimuhamedov extended his own warm greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the friendly and fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. They also discussed prospects for advancing bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. ///nCa, 6 August 2025