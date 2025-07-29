Child Rights Awareness Sessions at Summer Camps in Turkmenistan

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan and UNICEF, in collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, the Regional Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for Central Asia, the European Union Delegation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, and the Ombudsman’s Office, have held annual nationwide sessions to raise awareness of children’s rights through engaging interactions at summer camps.

The first session was held at the “Yashlyk” summer camp in Geokdere, Ashgabat, followed by events at the “Bagtyýar Nesil” camp in Dashoguz velayat and the “Arkadagyň Bagtyýar Nesilleri” camp in Mary velayat. Children aged 8 to 12 participated in interactive exercises, CRC-themed games, and animated videos – all designed to spark curiosity and encourage open dialogue. The goal was to help children better understand their rights in a fun, age-appropriate, and engaging way, while promoting key principles from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Each session began with warm welcomes and interactive introductions to create an inclusive atmosphere. Children explored essential rights – including the right to education, protection, participation, and non-discrimination – through playful methods such as quizzes and team challenges. These sessions also introduced children to the roles of important institutions such as UNICEF, the Mejlis, OHCHR, and the Ombudsman’s Office in protecting child rights in Turkmenistan.

“I didn’t know I had so many rights – like the right to be heard and to be safe,” said one of the participants, 10-year-old Selbi smiling. “Now I feel like I can speak up if something is wrong, and I want to help my friends know their rights too.”

This joint initiative demonstrated a shared commitment to creating safe, supportive environments where children can express themselves freely, learn, and grow. By making human rights education accessible and engaging, the sessions empowered children with knowledge, confidence, and respect for the rights of others.

“Every child deserves to feel safe, heard, and empowered – and that begins with knowing their rights,” said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. “When we sit with children, listen to their voices, and help them understand that their ideas and feelings matter, we’re planting the seeds of lifelong confidence and respect.”

The campaign supports Turkmenistan’s efforts to implement the Concluding Observations of the CRC Committee, particularly those focused on raising public awareness of the Convention and its Optional Protocols among children, families, and communities.

The summer camp sessions were organized within the framework of the project “Strengthening National Child Rights Data and Evidence Generation Capacities and Systems in Turkmenistan” co-funded by the European Union. The project supports national efforts to generate and use quality data to monitor progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals and advance child rights. /// nCa, 29 July 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)