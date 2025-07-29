BOMCA 10 enhances digital education in Turkmen border school

On 23 July, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) handed over digital learning equipment valued at EUR 19,073 to State Secondary School №28 in Turkmenistan, to support children living in border areas.

The school received 26 personal computers with monitors, an interactive desk panel, a laser printer, web cameras and network equipment – all essential tools for a modern learning process. This support will modernise the school’s educational and material base, creating better learning conditions for children in the border area of the Tagtabazar district, Mary region.

This support was provided under BOMCA 10’s Component 4, “Improvement of Cross-Border Cooperation”, aimed at improving living conditions in border areas through local economic development, with a focus on human rights, gender equality and vulnerable groups. ///nCa, 29 July 2025 (in collaboration with BOMKA).