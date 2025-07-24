Turkmenistan Updates Its National Forest Program

Turkmenistan is currently working on updating its National Forest Program, which is set to expire this year. The first such document was adopted for the period of 2013–2020. Recently, consultations involving leading experts in forest cultivation, protection of natural ecosystems, and the study of forest impact on microclimate were held in Ashgabat at the National Institute of Deserts, Flora and Fauna.

As noted in an interview with Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper by one of the project developers, Dr. Mukhammet Durikov – a candidate of biological sciences and head of the Scientific Information Center of the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea – mass afforestation of non-agricultural lands began in 1998.

Under the framework of the National Forest Program, this process became scientifically grounded and strategically planned. Greening efforts were systematized, planting methodologies were developed for various eco-landscapes, and international scientific and technical practices were adapted to local conditions.

Special attention is given to the creation of protective forest belts around agricultural lands to shield them from hot and dusty winds. Seed collection quotas have been established, and more than ten nurseries, including container-based ones equipped with modern technology, are currently operating under the Forest Management Department. These nurseries fully meet the state’s demand for planting materials.

The long-term results are impressive: from 1998 to 2024, a total of 227,000 hectares of land have been afforested, and over 162 million trees have been planted. According to the land fund data, mountain forests now occupy 524,000 hectares, desert forests 9.36 million hectares, and tugai forests 38,000 hectares—all managed by local forest enterprises.

One of the key goals of the program is combating desertification and improving the environmental situation in Turkmenistan’s Aral Sea region. Afforestation in this area is aimed at stabilizing sand dunes, reducing salt and dust transport, and mitigating the effects of winds sweeping across the dried-up seabed of the Aral.

The updated National Forest Program will maintain its core objectives while introducing new priorities aligned with climate and adaptation agendas. These include the reforestation of man-made sands in the Karakum Desert, strengthening tugai forests (a habitat for the noble deer), and planting trees along riverbanks, highways between cities, near industrial facilities, and in foothill zones.

The program will also incorporate provisions from the Fourth Edition of the Red Book of Turkmenistan (2024), including the cultivation of endangered plant species in reserves and nurseries for vegetation restoration, mudflow protection, and watershed conservation.

Advanced technologies are expected to be implemented, such as remote sensing, digitalization of the national forest cadastre and registry, forest inventory, and early detection systems for fires, pests, and plant diseases.

The program also supports the development of individual horticulture, including vineyards and fruit orchards, which contribute to greening efforts and benefit the environment.

Particular emphasis is placed on non-timber forest use: cultivating medicinal plants, honey production, and growing nut-bearing trees. Experiments are already underway with hazelnuts, and in the dry subtropical climate of the Balkan province, an olive grove has been successfully bearing fruit for years.

Economic mechanisms are also envisioned including attracting private investment through long-term land leases for eco-tourism or nut orchards. The updated program will also focus on promoting ecological awareness among the public—through educational initiatives, volunteer programs, community forestry, and the creation of new “green” jobs. ///nCa, 24 July 2025