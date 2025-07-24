Strengthening the Healthcare System for Children: Details of the Agreement between the Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation

Recently, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship signed a Cooperation Agreement.

One of the key areas of the Foundation’s work is providing medical assistance to children in need of care. Over its four years of operation, the Foundation has supported thousands of children, performing over 600 critical, complex, and costly surgeries. Additionally, the Foundation supports medical institutions focused on pediatric care, donating ambulances, hemodialysis machines, and other equipment to children’s hospital departments across the country.

The recently signed Agreement between the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan will further expand opportunities to support children in need of care. The newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”, citing the Ministry of Health, reports details of the agreement.

Objectives of the Agreement

The document’s central aim is to safeguard the rights of children with health disabilities, particularly those affected by disorders of the nervous and musculoskeletal systems, respiratory ailments, visual impairments, endocrine dysfunctions, blood diseases, congenital heart conditions, malignant tumors, and mental or sensory disorders, among other serious medical conditions.

The Agreement regulates the provision of medical services to children without parental care and others in vulnerable circumstances. It also ensures access to medicines and medical products on preferential terms.

In accordance with the Agreement, institutions under the Ministry’s jurisdiction—based on recommendations from the Foundation—deliver a range of healthcare services to children. These include medical examinations, preventive care, therapeutic treatments, surgical interventions, and advanced methods of care offered in healthcare facilities and sanatoriums, both domestically and abroad.

Organization of Medical Care

Medical examinations and treatments are carried out based on a plan developed by the Foundation. In urgent cases requiring immediate intervention, the Foundation may submit documents to the Ministry outside the plan. The Ministry ensures conditions for emergency care, including the transportation of children from airports, train stations, hotels, or other locations to healthcare facilities.

Procedure for Submitting Documents and Applications

Applications and documents for medical examinations and treatments submitted to the health departments of Ashgabat, Arkadag, and regional levels are reviewed by expert groups, which include members of the Foundation’s Board. Approved applications are forwarded to institutions under the Ministry’s jurisdiction for the necessary procedures.

Applications are accepted by both the Ministry and the Foundation’s treasury. Following review, the submitted documents are transferred to the Ministry for further processing. Medical services are financed through the Foundation’s resources, while the Ministry is responsible for submitting monthly reports detailing the medical examinations and treatments provided.

Coordination and Oversight

A Coordination Group, comprising representatives of the Ministry and members of the Foundation’s Treasury Council, is established to oversee and coordinate medical examinations and treatments for children in need of care.

Medical examinations and treatments for children, as directed by the treasury, are funded by the Foundation. ///nCa, 24 July 2025