Turkmenistan and UNICEF Take Key Step Toward New National Strategy on Early Childhood Development

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance early childhood development (ECD) in Turkmenistan, UNICEF was pleased to welcome Mr. Christian Morabito, a global expert in ECD policy, for a working visit from 13 to 17 July 2025. During his visit, Mr. Morabito collaborated with national partners to support the development of Turkmenistan’s new National Strategy on Early Childhood Development for 2026–2030

Throughout the visit, Mr. Morabito worked closely with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan to advance a comprehensive and inclusive early childhood development strategy. He visited service providers, such as ECD Center at Kindergarten No 138 in Buzmeyin etrap of Ashgabat city, an ECD center at one of the public health centres in Ashgabat and met with social work specialists.

A national workshop on 15 July, held at the UN House in Ashgabat, brought together representatives from all key ministries and institutions working in early childhood development. At the opening of the workshop with senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, Ms. Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan, underscored the vital role of ECD in shaping a country’s future.

“Investing in early childhood development is one of the most cost-effective strategies to build human capital,” said Ms. Ratna. “Evidence shows that every dollar invested in quality ECD programmes can yield a return of up to $13 through improved health, education, and economic outcomes. By focusing on the critical early years, we not only support each child’s full potential but also contribute to stronger, more resilient communities and economies.”

During the workshop, Mr. Morabito presented global evidence, best practices, and key findings from cross-sectoral ECD programmes. He also commended Turkmenistan’s efforts, highlighting practices that are a valuable model for other countries. Notably, Turkmenistan is now developing its third national ECD strategy—demonstrating sustained commitment to young children’s development. He further praised the country’s inclusive approach, particularly the ECD working groups that bring together multiple ministries and departments to ensure coordinated, whole-of-government action.

At the heart of every policy, strategy, and partnership is the child. By investing in the early years today, Turkmenistan is ensuring that every child—no matter who they are or where they live—can grow up healthy, confident, and ready to shape the future. ///nCa, 22 July 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)