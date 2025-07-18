Second Day of Turkmenistan’s National Leader’s Visit to Azerbaijan: Focus on Cultural Heritage and Infrastructure Development in Shusha and Fuzuli

On 17 July 2025, as part of his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, accompanied by President Ilham Aliyev, visited the cities of Fuzuli and Shusha.

Exploring Modern Infrastructure in Fuzuli

The visit began with a tour of the international airports in Fuzuli, Lachin, and Zangilan, showcasing Azerbaijan’s advanced transport infrastructure. Fuzuli Airport became operational in 2021, Lachin in 2022, and Zangilan in 2023. These airports are equipped with modern terminals and passenger facilities.

A special representative of the President of Azerbaijan briefed Hero-Arkadag on construction projects in Fuzuli, a city strategically located at the intersection of key transport routes in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, covering 1,942 hectares. According to the city’s General Plan, Fuzuli is expected to house 50,000 residents by 2040, with ongoing construction of modern residential complexes, healthcare and educational institutions, and infrastructure based on the “smart city” concept.

Hero-Arkadag shared city planning recommendations, which President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated.

Cultural Heritage of Shusha

The delegation proceeded to Shusha, Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, situated 1,368 meters above sea level. Renowned for its natural beauty and historical significance, Shusha was a musical hub of the Caucasus in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Its historic center features ancient buildings, mosques, caravanserais, mausoleums, and fortresses.

In Shusha, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and President Aliyev inspected a new residential complex under construction as part of the city’s General Plan. The first complex was completed in May 2024, the second in May 2025, with further construction ongoing. The current project spans 8 hectares and includes 23 buildings with 450 apartments.

Berdimuhamedov and Aliyev also visited the construction site of a new mosque, initiated in 2021, designed by Italian and Azerbaijani architects with geometric patterns inspired by Shusha’s ancient mosques.

They explored a photo exhibition dedicated to Heydar Aliyev at the Creative Center, a nationally significant architectural monument originally built as a caravanserai in the 1880s by Shusha merchant Aga Gahraman Mirsiyab oglu. The exhibition highlighted Heydar Aliyev’s contributions to Azerbaijan’s socioeconomic, political, and cultural development, particularly in Shusha.

The next stop was the Shusha Fortress, a state-protected monument built in 1752, admired for its historical and natural allure, attracting tourists and scholars of Caucasian history. A commemorative photo was taken in front of the fortress.

The delegation toured the house-museum of renowned Azerbaijani opera singer Bulbul, where his son, Polad Bulbuloglu, a People’s Artist of both Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, presented exhibits on Bulbul’s life and contributions to vocal arts. Polad Bulbuloglu was honored as a People’s Artist of Turkmenistan for strengthening Turkmen-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

The visit proceeded to the Upper Govhar Aga Mosque, a distinguished architectural and cultural landmark in Shusha’s historic district, renowned for its dual role as a place of worship and a center of cultural heritage.

At the Mehmandarov House-Museum, the delegation explored an exhibition showcasing the lifestyle of Karabakh nobility from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, featuring more than 150 antique artifacts.

Jidir Plain and Karabakh Equestrian Traditions

At the Jidir Plain—a historic venue for Novruz festivities and traditional horse races—the delegation attended a captivating performance by Azerbaijani riders, highlighting the agility and grace of Karabakh horses.

In a gesture of profound respect, Hero-Arkadag was presented with a Karabakh horse named Dostluk (“Friendship”), which he accepted as a symbol of the enduring Turkmen-Azerbaijani bond.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed his sincere appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani side for the exceptional organization of the visit, underscoring the significance of engaging with Azerbaijan’s rich historical and cultural legacy.

Concluding the visit, the National Leader of Turkmenistan departed for Ashgabat from Fuzuli International Airport. ///nCa, 18 July 2025 (photo credit – official website of President of Azerbaijan/TDH)