Rhenus Group: Turkmenistan Could Become a Key Transport Artery Between Europe and Asia

A meeting took place in Brussels between Ambassador of Turkmenistan Sapar Palvanov and Heinrich Kerstgens, Director for Strategic Projects of the Board of the Rhenus Group—one of Europe’s largest international logistics companies.

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss Rhenus Group’s plans to significantly increase freight volumes through Turkmenistan. The company views Turkmenistan not merely as a transit corridor but as a vital transportation artery between Europe and Asia, with the real potential to become a stable and highly efficient logistics route.

The company representative emphasized that amid global instability and shifting supply chains, Central Asia—and Turkmenistan at its heart—offers a reliable, transparent, and predictable pathway for cargo delivery. Particular attention was given to the capabilities of the Turkmenbashi seaport and the country’s well-developed rail network.

Beyond transit logistics, Rhenus Group expressed interest in supporting the export of products manufactured in Turkmenistan to international markets, particularly in Europe. The company views its involvement in such projects as a long-term investment in sustainable and mutually beneficial logistics.

The Ambassador highlighted that developing a modern, high-tech, and open transport infrastructure is a national priority. Turkmenistan is actively investing in the construction of new highways, the modernization of railway lines, and the expansion of port facilities in the Caspian region—efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s role as a reliable bridge between East and West.

During the meeting, both parties affirmed their shared interest in furthering the partnership and agreed to continue detailed discussions at the expert and technical levels.

Rhenus Group is an international logistics company with over a century of history, headquartered in Germany. It ranks among Europe’s largest logistics operators and specializes in multimodal transportation, warehouse logistics, and global supply chain solutions. The company is present in more than 70 countries and manages thousands of logistics routes across all continents. ///nCa, 18 July 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)