Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Awarded Long-term Service Contract for the Fertilizer Plant in Turkmenistan

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., has signed a three-year service agreement with the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya” (TH), which operates Turkmenistan’s largest fertilizer production facility—the Garabogazkarbamid Fertilizer Plant.

MHI-AP is an after-sales services hub for chemical plants delivered by MHI Group all over the world.

According to company’s press release, under this contract, MHI-AP will supply spare parts for critical rotating equipment, such as gas turbine generators, heavy duty compressors and pumps from MHI Group companies, as well as other spare parts and consumables. Services will be provided in partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation.

“Collaborations and strategic partnerships with industry players such as TH are important to meet the evolving needs of diverse customers across sectors,” said Takehiko Kikuchi, Chief Regional Officer, APAC and India, MHI. “We remain committed to providing high quality after-sales services that will ensure smooth operations for our customers.”

This initiative reflects MHI Group’s broader strategy to support customers across the full project lifecycle – from EPC execution to plant operations. Through this project, MHI Group will ensure stable and reliable operations at this plant, contributing to its aim to provide highly reliable plants globally.

The Garabogazkarbamid Plant, owned by the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya,” is located 3.5 kilometers east of the city of Garabogaz, along the Caspian Sea coast. Commissioned in 2018, it stands as the largest facility of its kind in Central Asia, with a design capacity of 1.15 million tons of carbamide and 660 thousand tons of synthetic ammonia per year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world’s leading industrial firms. Located in Singapore, the Asia Pacific headquarters supports the growth of markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Australia and other parts of the region. MHI-AP builds on its global outlook and deep local insights to deliver integrated solutions to the region in urban development and infrastructure, energy and utilities, as well as logistics and transportation. As a market leader in Asia Pacific, MHI-AP provides reliable and innovative solutions that move the world forward. ///nCa, 18 July 2025