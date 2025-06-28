Kyiv Celebrated the Day of Culture and Art Workers, aswell as the Poetry of Magtymguly Fragi

On June 27, the Turkmen people honor the outstanding master of words, the genius humanist, the Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. At the same time, they honor the workers of the creative field, creating and developing the national culture.

The double holiday – the Day of Culture and Art Workers, as well as the poetry of Magtymguly Fragi is celebrated in Turkmenistan and abroad widely and solemnly.

Thus, today in Kyiv at the monument of Magtymguly Fragi, erected in a picturesque park in the very center of the capital, a solemn ceremony of laying flowers was held, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine.

Numerous creative intellectuals, workers of culture, education and science, representatives of local administration, heads of theaters, museums, national libraries, heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine and diplomats, journalists, representatives of business circles, Turkmen students and the diaspora in Ukraine gathered to show due attention and admiration to the talent of the Turkmen poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly.

Magtymguly’s work is known all over the world. It is gratifying that the interest of Ukrainian readers in the legacy of the wise poet is growing every year, because work on publishing books about the poet and collections of Fragi’s poems in Ukrainian does not stop.

The official part of the event continued within the walls of the Embassy of Turkmenistan. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Ukraine Mr. Toyly Atayev addressed the participants of the solemn event, noting the importance of the double holiday in the socio-cultural life of the people. Mr. Atayev emphasized that the multifaceted work of Magtymguly Fragi covers various aspects of the life of Turkmen society, and his poetry, like an encyclopedia, reflects historical events, life, customs and cultural traditions of the Turkmen. The poet’s innovation, philosophical views, and the value of heritage for national and world literature were discussed.

The emphasis is placed on the consonance of the poet’s dreams and ideas with the ongoing transformations ­carried out in our country under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, reflecting a peaceful foreign policy aimed at strengthening security, ensuring sustainable development and expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation as the basis for the content of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. In this context, the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality, the International Year of Peace and Trust and events held in honor of the significant date are reported.

Mr. Atayev noted the importance of the cultural events held jointly with the Ukrainian side in honor of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi, as well as international events held in Turkmenistan in honor of the poet’s anniversary and celebrated jointly with UNESCO this year.

He continued his speech about the ongoing work on the publication of the book of the Turkmen heroic epic “Gorogly” in the Ukrainian language, which is an important part of the intangible cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.

Laureates of the jubilee state awards of Turkmenistan – the Magtymguly Fragi medals Pavel Movchan and Mykola Vaskiv, who spoke at the event, highly appreciated the scientific study and wide popularization in the world of the Turkmen cultural heritage, in which a special place is occupied by the poetry of the humanist poet Magtymguly Fragi, who brings to the world the enduring values of the ideals of peace, unity, goodness and justice.

Representatives of Turkmen students and the diaspora read poems by the outstanding poet in their native and Ukrainian languages, congratulated their compatriots and all admirers of Fragi’s work on this significant day.

During the event, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition of book products, where collections of Fragi’s poetry in Ukrainian and other foreign languages, publications about the life and work of the poet, books by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, translated into Ukrainian, were presented.

At the same time, a photo exhibition and a demonstration of samples of traditional Turkmen women’s, men’s and children’s clothing were organized.

According to tradition, national Turkmen melodies played on the dutar were played for the participants of the event. The guests were treated to dishes of the Turkmen national cuisine. ///nCa, 28 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Ukraine)