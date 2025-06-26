OGT 2025 – 30 Years of Energy Leadership

Official registration is now open for the30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025” (OGT 2025), which will take place from October 22 to 24, 2025, in Ashgabat.

Over the past three decades, the OGT Conference and Exhibition has established itself as a premier platform uniting leading national and international energy companies, investors, government officials, and technical experts—facilitating dialogue and cooperation across Central Asia’s energy sector.

Held under the motto “Energy. Innovation. Growth,” OGT 2025 will bring together delegates from more than 60 countries and focus on the following key themes:

Strengthening international partnerships for sustainable energy development in the International Year of Peace and Trust ;

in the ; Showcasing investment opportunities in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector;

in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector; Analyzing global trends in energy transition and decarbonization ;

; Addressing environmental aspects of hydrocarbon field development;

of hydrocarbon field development; Highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in hydrocarbon production.

Amid the accelerating global shift to low-carbon energy, Turkmenistan is actively diversifying its energy strategy. The country offers wide-ranging opportunities for international investors—from the next stages of Galkynysh field development (one of the largest onshore gas fields in the world) to solar and wind energy projects.

International investors and experts will receive up-to-date insights and in-depth analysis on:

Current status and prospects of Galkynysh field development ;

; Construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline ;

; Investment projects in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea ;

in the ; Expansion of natural gas exports along new routes;

along new routes; Development of the gas processing and petrochemical industries ;

; Sustainable development initiatives, including methane emissions reduction and renewable energy projects, such as the solar-wind hybrid power plant near Lake Altyn Asyr.

Turkmenistan continues to implement strategic energy projects that are shaping the region’s future, backed by a stable investment climate, strong legal guarantees, and active engagement in ensuring regional and global energy security.

Organizers are confident that OGT 2025 will become a catalyst for new partnerships and increased investment activity—further reinforcing Turkmenistan’s position on the global energy stage.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com

///nCa, 26 June 2025 (material provided by OGT 2025 organizers)