Report – Second China-Central Asia Summit

The Second China-Central Asia Summit, convened on June 17, 2025, in Astana, Kazakhstan, marked a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy. Bringing together leaders from China and the five Central Asian nations—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—the summit built on the foundation laid during the inaugural meeting in Xi’an, China, in May 2023.

Hosted at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the event was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Central Asian counterparts. The summit aimed to deepen economic, security, and cultural cooperation, reinforcing the China-Central Asia mechanism as a platform for mutual benefit and regional stability. This report consolidates key outcomes, agreements, and perspectives from the summit, drawing on various sources to provide a comprehensive overview.

Key Outcomes and Agreements

Economic Cooperation

The summit facilitated significant economic advancements, with the signing of 58 agreements valued at nearly $25 billion during the China-Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum. These agreements span multiple sectors, including green technology, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure, reflecting a commitment to high-quality development.

Major Projects

China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway: A flagship project with an estimated cost of $8 billion, construction is set to commence in July 2025, with completion targeted for 2030. This railway will enhance connectivity across Central Asia, aligning with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Pumped Storage Power Plant in Almaty Region, Kazakhstan: An agreement between Samruk Energy and China International Water & Electric Corporation (CIWEC) to construct a facility to balance renewable energy output, critical for sustainable energy development [The Astana Times].

Coal Gasification Plant: Signed between QazaqGaz and Shandong Energy Group, this plant will produce 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually, creating 1,500 permanent jobs and boosting technological and export capacity [The Astana Times].

Agricultural Initiatives: Agreements include a deep corn processing plant in Zhambyl Region and a high-tech wheat processing facility in Akmola Region, Kazakhstan, with construction already underway for the latter [The Astana Times].

Green Hydrogen Production: A collaboration between Kazakhstan and Chinese company Seraphim to advance sustainable energy solutions [The Astana Times].

Financial and Technical Support

Financial Pledge: China committed 1.5 billion yuan (approximately $209 million) for livelihood and development projects across Central Asia, aimed at supporting economic and social initiatives [South China Morning Post].

Training Opportunities: China will provide 3,000 training opportunities for Central Asian countries over the next two years, fostering capacity building in various sectors [South China Morning Post].

Green Technology Access: Kazakhstan secured access to China’s Green Technology Bank through a strategic cooperation agreement between the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center (IGTIPC) and the Shanghai Science and Technology Exchange Center (SSTEC). This will support 20 priority green projects, including innovations in renewable energy, water resources, waste recycling, and agroecology [The Astana Times].

Trade Achievements

Since the first summit in 2023, trade between China and Central Asia has grown significantly, reaching $94.82 billion in 2024, with Kazakhstan alone accounting for $43.82 billion, a record high.

Specific trade figures for 2023 include:

Kazakhstan: Imports $18.7 billion (30% of total), Exports $15 billion (16% of total).

Tajikistan: Imports $3.68 billion (56% of total), Exports $250 million (16% of total).

Kyrgyzstan: Imports $3.68 billion (29% of total), Exports $887 million (26% of total).

Uzbekistan: Imports $12.7 billion (32% of total), Exports $1.82 billion (6% of total).

Turkmenistan: Imports $957 million (20% of total), Exports $9.63 billion (62% of total) [Al Jazeera].

Trade volume in first 5 months of this year:

In the first five months of this year, trade turnover between China and the five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) grew 10.4 percent year-on-year to 286.42 billion yuan (about $39.91 billion), a new all-time high for the period, the General Administration of Customs said Sunday.

According to the agency, in January-May, exports from China to Central Asian countries increased by 5.6% to 188.18 billion yuan. Imports from Central Asia to China showed a more significant increase – by 21%, amounting to 98.24 billion yuan.

There has been a significant increase in agricultural imports from Central Asian countries to China, reaching 4.36 billion yuan, up 26.9% from a year earlier.

The volume of trade carried out by road transport also increased, reaching 143.65 billion yuan during the reporting period, up 10.9% year-on-year. [THP]

Security Cooperation

The summit emphasized enhanced regional security governance, with a focus on countering terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

Key initiatives include:

Support for modernizing national defense, law enforcement, and security capacities in Central Asian countries.

Launch of additional Safe City projects and joint exercises to strengthen regional security.

A specific focus on Afghanistan, aiming to promote peace, stability, and reconstruction in the region Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cultural and Educational Exchanges

Cultural and educational initiatives were a cornerstone of the summit, fostering people-to-people bonds:

Cultural Centers and Educational Programs: Establishment of cultural centers, Chinese university branches, and Luban Workshops to promote technical and educational exchanges.

Visa-Free Agreements: Mutual visa-free arrangements with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which facilitated 1.2 million travels between China and Kazakhstan in 2024.

Cultural Initiatives: Designation of 2025 and 2026 as Years of High-Quality Development of China-Central Asia Cooperation, alongside art festivals, tourism programs, and cultural exchanges like the popularity of Chinese media in Central Asia [Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs].

Institutional Developments

China-Central Asia Mechanism: The summit institutionalized the China-Central Asia format by establishing a permanent secretariat in China and a mechanism for biennial Heads of State meetings, alternating between China and Central Asian countries [Wikipedia].

Multilateral Platforms: Creation of 19 multilateral cooperation platforms and the signing of nine multilateral cooperation documents to streamline collaboration [Wikipedia].

Friendship Pact: The six participating countries signed the Treaty of Permanent Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, symbolizing a long-term commitment to regional solidarity [South China Morning Post].

Strategic Importance

Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

Central Asia is a critical hub for the BRI, serving as a gateway to Europe and a source of energy resources such as uranium, oil, and rare earth metals. The summit reinforced China’s commitment to the BRI through projects like:

Expansion of China-Europe container rail corridors through Kazakhstan.

Cross-border digital infrastructure and clean energy initiatives.

Upgrades to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route [Global Times].

Geopolitical Context

The summit occurred amid shifting global power alignments and regional tensions, particularly in neighboring Iran. It represents the first summit in the region with a foreign leader, symbolizing deepened ties between China and Central Asia.

The summit’s outcomes suggest China’s intent to foster regional stability and economic modernization, potentially reshaping Eurasian geopolitics.

Perspectives

From China

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the “China-Central Asia Spirit,” characterized by mutual respect, trust, benefit, assistance, and the pursuit of common modernization through high-quality development. China views the summit as a step toward building a closer community with a shared future, resisting unilateralism and promoting a fair international order Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From Central Asian Countries

Economic Opportunities: Access to Chinese markets, technology, and infrastructure expertise.

Infrastructure Development: Projects like railways and power plants enhance connectivity and energy security.

Regional Integration: The China-Central Asia mechanism fosters solidarity and multilateral collaboration [Global Times].

International Perspective

International media, such as Al Jazeera, note that China’s growing influence in Central Asia is a strategic move to counterbalance global powers like the U.S. and Russia. Experts like Zhao Long from the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) argue that the partnership enhances regional stability and economic modernization, offering Central Asian countries diplomatic diversification. [Al Jazeera].

Key Agreements

Agreement/Project Partners Involved Key Details Value/Impact China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Construction starts July 2025, completion by 2030 $8 billion, enhances regional connectivity Pumped Storage Power Plant Samruk Energy, CIWEC Balances renewable energy output in Almaty Region Supports sustainable energy Coal Gasification Plant QazaqGaz, Shandong Energy Group Produces 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually, creates 1,500 jobs Boosts technological and export capacity Green Technology Access IGTIPC, SSTEC Access to China’s Green Technology Bank, supports 20 green projects Promotes renewable energy and sustainability Green Hydrogen Production Kazakhstan, Seraphim Advances sustainable energy solutions Enhances energy diversification Deep Corn Processing Plant Kazakhstan, Chinese partners Large-scale agricultural initiative in Zhambyl Region Strengthens food security High-Tech Wheat Processing Facility Kazakhstan, Chinese partners Construction began in June 2025 in Akmola Region Enhances agricultural modernization

Sources:

China-Central Asia Summit reaffirms open cooperation https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202506/1336370.shtml

Kazakhstan, China Sign Several Strategic Agreements https://astanatimes.com/2025/06/kazakhstan-china-sign-several-strategic-agreements-ahead-of-second-china-central-asia-summit

China and Central Asian leaders cap summit with friendship pact https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3314828/china-and-central-asian-leaders-cap-summit-friendship-pact-and-aid-pledge

China’s Xi Jinping meets Central Asian leaders: Why their summit matters https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/16/chinas-xi-jinping-meets-central-asian-leaders-why-their-summit-matters

Keynote Speech by Xi Jinping at the Second China-Central Asia Summit http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/202506/t20250617_11651909.htm

China–Central Asia Summit Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China%25E2%2580%2593Central_Asia_Summit

Second China-Central Asia Summit to inject strong momentum https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-second-china-central-asia-summit-to-inject-strong-momentum-into-regional-cooperation-says-kazakh-ambassador-302483160.html

Cooperation between China and Central Asia based on equality https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-cooperation-between-china-and-central-asia-based-on-equality-mutual-benefits-former-kyrgyz-pm-302483252.html

Xi Jinping calls for upholding the China-Central Asia Spiri https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-06-17/Xi-Jinping-delivers-speech-at-2nd-China-Central-Asia-Summit-1EhwXGz0rFS/p.html

Xi Jinping Arrives in Astana for Second China-Central Asia Summit https://www.mfa.gov.cn/eng/xw/zyxw/202506/t20250617_11649957.html

Second China-Central Asia Summit eyes closer community https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-second-china-central-asia-summit-eyes-a-closer-china-central-asia-community-with-a-shared-future-302481710.html

Sustainable energy collaborations between China and Central Asia https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-06-15/China-Central-Asia-sustainable-energy-collaborations-are-limitless-1Ec6PX91cc0/p.html

Opinion: Xi Jinping Heads to Astana https://timesca.com/opinion-xi-jinping-heads-to-astana-whats-at-stake-in-the-central-asia-china-summit/

China-Central Asia Summit CGTN https://www.cgtn.com/specials/2023/china-central-asia-summit.html

China-Central Asia summit will inject new vitality https://aijourn.com/china-central-asia-summit-will-inject-new-vitality-into-community-with-a-shared-future-china-daily-editorial/

China-Central Asia trade ties reach record high – THP https://turkmenistaninfo.gov.tm/news/12736

Turkmenistan Proposes Global Security Strategy and New Cultural Dialogue at Central Asia-China Summit

Speaking at the second Central Asia-China Summit, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov put forward a number of key initiatives covering the areas of global security, energy, transport and culture.

In his speech, the head of Turkmenistan suggested that the participants of the format pay close attention to Turkmenistan’s initiative to develop a Global Security Strategy under the auspices of the UN. He called for consultations to begin on the development of this Strategy during the upcoming anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, starting this work with partners in the Asian Group.

In the economic sphere, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the prospects for cooperation in the transport sector, noting that the alignment of Turkmenistan’s “Revival of the Great Silk Road” strategy with China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative will promote common interests. In the energy sector, he confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to discuss issues of diversifying Turkmen natural gas supplies and expanding the geography and volume of electricity supplies. In addition, the head of state expressed hope for more active cooperation with Chinese partners in the field of innovation, including joint projects on the use of artificial intelligence, digitalization and space research.

Touching upon humanitarian cooperation, the President of Turkmenistan put forward an initiative to form a new platform, “Cultural Dialogue of Central Asia and China.” As part of this proposal, he voiced the idea of ​​organizing joint thematic festivals of culture and arts on a permanent basis, which would be held in turn in the countries participating in the Summit.

In conclusion, taking advantage of the fact that 2025 has been declared by the UN as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” at the initiative of Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited all heads of state to take part in a major International Forum to be held in December in Ashgabat. [THP]

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks with the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China in Astana

On June 17, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held bilateral talks with Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in Astana as part of his participation in the second summit in the “Central Asia-China” format. The meeting took place at the “The St. Regis Astana” hotel. As reported by the “Turkmenistan” newspaper, issues of further development of Turkmen-Chinese relations of a strategic nature were discussed during the talks.

The President of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as on current issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest. It was noted that, thanks to joint efforts in recent years, relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership in such areas as politics, trade and economic cooperation, culture and humanitarian ties.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov invited Xi Jinping to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at any time convenient for him. In response, the Chinese leader invited the President of Turkmenistan to take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other international events to be held in China.

Following the meeting, the leaders of Turkmenistan and China signed an intergovernmental agreement on technical and economic cooperation. [THP]

/// nCa, 18 June 2025





