Lavrov and Meredov discussed Turkmenistan’s participation in SPIEF

On 12 June 2025, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Larov had a telephone conversation.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as upcoming contacts on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and as part of a bilateral exchange of visits.

Meredov congratulated Lavrov on Russia Day.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian FM will visit Turkmenistan at the end of June.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on 18-21 June 2025. ///nCa, 12 June 2025