BOMCA 10 strengthens digital forensics capacity in Turkmenistan

From 9 to 11 June, BOMCA 10 organised a training in Ashgabat on the use of digital forensic software, focusing on its functional capabilities and practical application in criminal investigations.

The training was delivered by BOMCA 10 experts from the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service and brought together participants from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the General Prosecutor’s Office. Over the course of three days, participants learned and practised how to set up digital forensic equipment, extract and analyse data from Android and iOS devices, generate detailed reports and independently conduct digital examinations under expert supervision.

The training was organised under the Programme’s Component 2, “Improvement of detection capacities”, which aims to enhance the investigative capabilities of law enforcement agencies through the application of modern technologies. ///BOMCA 10, 12 June 2025