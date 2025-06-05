TESC 2025: Turkmenistan’s Natural Gas – A Bridge Between Energy Security and Climate Responsibility

On 5 June 2025, the international scientific and practical conference “Environmental aspects of implementing innovative technologies in the development of hydrocarbon fields” (TESC 2025) was held in Ashgabat.

The conference, coinciding with World Environment Day, aimed to strengthen international cooperation between Turkmen national oil and gas companies, international organizations, academic communities, and financial institutions focused on environmental protection and a green future.

One of the key speakers at the forum was Maksat Babaev, State Minister and Chairman of the State Concern “Turkmengaz.”

He emphasized that Turkmenistan prioritizes environmental issues, particularly the reduction of methane and associated gas emissions during the development of oil and gas fields.

Babaev recalled that at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Turkmenistan joined the Global Methane Pledge. Since then, the country has taken concrete steps to contribute to collective efforts to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 compared to 2020 levels. To achieve these goals, Turkmenistan adopted a Roadmap for 2023–2024 and 2025–2026.

As part of a joint plan developed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Government of Turkmenistan titled “Methane Emissions Assessment and Management,” data on methane emission sources detected by satellites began to be systematically collected on the digital platform “Methane Alert and Response System (MARS)” starting in March 2024.

Notably, in November and December 2024, the MARS system recorded no emissions across all gas production units of the State Concern “Turkmengaz.”

Babaev noted that Turkmenistan, as one of the largest suppliers of hydrocarbon resources to global markets and ranking fourth in the world for proven natural gas reserves, bears responsibility as a reliable supplier of environmentally clean energy.

The shift toward greener energy is no longer a secondary issue but has become a key focus for improving political and technological solutions for states, producers, transporters, and consumers. Despite the active transition to renewable energy sources, according to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, global energy demand will grow by 18% by 2050, with natural gas playing a key role in meeting this demand. Its share in the global energy mix will increase from 23% to 26%, and in a sustainable development scenario, to 28%, primarily due to the phase-out of coal. Gas will serve as the foundation for stable electricity generation, hydrogen production, and sustainable growth in developing regions of Asia and Africa.

As an example of the green role of Turkmen natural gas, Babaev highlighted that Turkmenistan’s annual supply of over 30 billion cubic meters of gas to China is equivalent to 60 million tons of coal, comparable to the combined annual CO2 emissions of countries like Norway or Ireland.

“This is a real contribution to improving air quality, reducing climate risks, and shaping a sustainable future for the entire region,” stated the Chairman of “Turkmengaz.”

In conclusion, Maksat Babaev emphasized that, despite calls for a complete shift to alternative energy sources, there is growing recognition of the need for the oil and gas industry to be part of the climate dialogue. It should become a key driving force for climate solutions, given that the industry currently provides 55% of global energy and has the financial and technical capabilities to implement large-scale energy transition projects. ///nCa, 5 June 2025