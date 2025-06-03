The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia held a bicycle ride on World Bicycle Day

On June 3, 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia held a bicycle ride dedicated to World Bicycle Day, as well as to International Year of Peace and Trust, and to the 30th Anniversary of Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by representatives of Georgian National Bicycle Federation, athletes and coaches of Georgia. The route took the streets of Tbilisi city and the ancient capital of Georgia, Mtskheta.

Addressing the audience, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia Mr. D.Seyitmammedov noted that World Bicycle Day, established by the UN on Turkmenistan’s initiative, is an international holiday that opens up wide opportunities for sport an envoy of friendship.

He stressed that in the face of global climate change, this day is becoming increasingly important. Widely celebrated around the world, World Cycling Day fosters respect for the environment, as well as promoting health and developing sport and physical activity. Today, programme measures are being implemented in Turkmenistan to popularize cycling widely and to involve the population, especially young people, in this environmentally friendly sport. The Ambassador added that the bicycle ride is also timed to International Year of Peace and Trust, and to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

At the end of the event, the participants of the bicycle ride were presented with commemorative gifts.