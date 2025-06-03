Global Resonance of Magtymguly Pyragy’s Legacy Explored in Online Lecture at Tashkent State University

Derya Soysal

On June 2, 2025, an online lecture titled “Magtymguly Pyragy’s Thought and Its Worldwide Influence” was held at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, organized by the Department of History of Central Asian Peoples in collaboration with the Doctoral Studies Division. The event featured Derya Soysal, a researcher at the prestigious Université libre de Bruxelles (Belgium) and an expert on Central Asian studies.

In her lecture, Derya Soysal explored the philosophical dimensions of Magtymguly’s poetry, offering a deep analysis of themes such as humanism, freedom, national awakening, and Sufism. She also presented compelling evidence of the study and appreciation of Magtymguly’s works not only in Turkmenistan but also in Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and even within academic circles in Western Europe.

Following the presentation, participants engaged in a lively Q&A session, discussing the translations of Magtymguly’s works, his role in shaping national identity, and the universal human values reflected in his writings.

This online lecture shed new light on the global significance of Central Asian literary heritage, particularly the worldwide resonance of Magtymguly’s legacy. The insights shared by Derya Soysal were highly appreciated by attendees and served as a strong foundation for future academic collaboration. ///nCa, 3 June 2025