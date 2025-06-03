Diplomacy Through Knowledge: ‘Quiz on Korea’ Fosters Ties Between Turkmenistan and Korea

On Saturday, 31 May 2025, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea successfully hold the “Quiz on Korea” at the Football ground of the large training halls of the Olympic town in Ashgabat.

“Quiz on Korea” is the television game show of the Republic of Korea organized as part of the annual program of international public diplomacy by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). It assesses the participant’s general knowledge of Korea. The final round of the “Quiz on Korea” takes place in the Republic of Korea with each participant representing his or her country.

During the preliminary round on Saturday, Turkmenistan was represented by the total of 50 students from the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi and the Training Center of Korean Language Study named after King Sejong in Turkmenistan. Participants demonstrated their knowledge of Korea by answering relevant questions. The event proved to be a challenging competition, full of exciting twists and turns, making it compelling to watch.

The first place and the opportunity to represent Turkmenistan in the final round of the “Quiz on Korea” in September 2025, was awarded to Ms. Ashyrova Aylar, a student from the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D. Azadi. Students who took the second and third places were also recognized and encouraged with the prizes from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan.

The “Quiz on Korea” is vivid example of the great cultural and educational exchange between Turkmenistan and Korea. Such events go beyond mere cultural presentation; they actively promote people-to people exchanges, a crucial component of robust bilateral cooperation, significantly facilitating mutual understanding and fostering diplomatic and educational ties between the two nations. ///nCa, 2 June 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Korea to Turkmenistan)