Strengthening zoonotic disease prevention. WHO concludes technical advisory mission to Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, May 30, 2025 – The WHO CO in Turkmenistan in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan concluded a five-day technical advisory mission aimed at enhancing national capacities for the prevention, surveillance, and clinical management of zoonotic diseases.

Conducted from May 26 to 30, 2025, the mission aimed at providing an intensive training program to equip a group of national experts to serve as trainers. These trainers will play a pivotal role in expanding knowledge and best practices related to zoonotic disease control across the country. The training covered a wide range of topics, including principles of zoonotic disease prevention and control, epidemiological surveillance and early detection systems, risk assessment and outbreak response strategies, intersectoral collaboration under the One Health framework, case management and treatment protocols for zoonotic infections.

The training was conducted at the National Center for Public Health and Nutrition by WHO/Europe expert Dr. Natalya Pshenichnaya, who worked closely with national counterparts from the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, veterinary services, and other relevant sectors. The course emphasized a multidisciplinary approach, reflecting the interconnected nature of human, animal, and environmental health.

Upon completion of the training, the newly certified national trainers were equipped to conduct cascade trainings for healthcare professionals, veterinarians, and public health specialists at the regional, etrap (district), and city levels.

Dr. Natalya Pshenichnaya highlighted the importance of the initiative: “Zoonotic diseases represent a significant and growing threat to global health security. By investing in national training and fostering cross-sectoral collaboration, Turkmenistan is taking a proactive step toward building a more resilient and responsive health system.”

During the training, discussions were also held with national experts to assess current capacities and identify opportunities for further strengthening zoonotic disease control mechanisms in line with pandemic preparedness, One Health approach and international standards.

This mission is part of the broader Pandemic Response Fund project titled “Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Pandemics within the Framework of the One Health Initiative in Central Asia.” The project supports countries in the region to strengthen their health systems and improve coordination between sectors to better prevent and respond to emerging infectious diseases. ///nCa, 31 May 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)