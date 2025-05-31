Ambassador of Turkmenistan Visits Leading Belgian Carpet-Weaving Company Vandewiele

As part of efforts to enhance bilateral industrial and investment cooperation, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Belgium visited Vandewiele, a globally recognized leader in carpet weaving equipment. The visit, held at the company’s headquarters, included discussions with Vandewiele Group Vice President Thomas Baudoin and Sales Manager Timur Tefikov.

The visit featured two key segments: an overview of the company’s operations and a firsthand introduction to its production process. During the presentation, Vandewiele representatives detailed the company’s history, core areas of expertise, and innovative approaches that cement its leadership in the global weaving equipment market. They highlighted significant investments in research and development aimed at advancing weaving technologies and implementing cutting-edge solutions. Special attention was given to equipment testing and the practical application of innovations.

During the tour of the production facility, the Ambassador observed modern manufacturing lines used to create high-precision carpet industry equipment and was briefed on the testing and quality control procedures.

The Belgian side praised its successful cooperation with Turkmenistan’s private sector, particularly the “Abadan Haly” enterprise, which operates with Vandewiele equipment and maintains strong production performance. Vandewiele representatives expressed keen interest in expanding their presence in Turkmenistan, emphasizing their readiness to collaborate with state-owned textile and carpet-weaving enterprises.

In turn, the Ambassador appreciated Vandewiele’s expertise and commitment to innovation, highlighting the carpet industry’s vital role in Turkmenistan’s cultural and economic landscape. He emphasized that partnership with industry leaders like Vandewiele presents significant opportunities to deepen cultural and industrial cooperation. ///nCa, 31 May 2025 (in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)