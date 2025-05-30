The President of Turkmenistan to Participate in the Central Asia–Italy Summit

During a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, 29 May, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs R. Meredov reported on preparations for the upcoming working visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Astana, Kazakhstan, where he will take part in the first Central Asia–Italy Summit.

It was emphasized that a key priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with European nations. Among them is the Italian Republic, with which Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations in 1992.

Turkmenistan and Italy maintain constructive cooperation in the political and diplomatic spheres, including within reputable international organizations. Notably, Italy is a co-author of eight resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly at Turkmenistan’s initiative.

The trade and economic partnership between the two countries continues to thrive, supported by business contacts and cooperation with several major Italian companies. In addition, Turkmenistan and Italy engage in fruitful collaboration in the cultural and humanitarian fields, particularly in archaeology.

The contractual and legal framework governing bilateral relations currently comprises 37 agreements.

High-level visits and meetings play a crucial role in advancing interstate dialogue. In this context, it was highlighted that the President of Turkmenistan undertook official visits to Italy in 2009 and 2019, as well as a working visit in 2015. Additionally, in 2014, the Prime Minister of Italy paid a working visit to Turkmenistan.

Regular engagement is maintained at the governmental, parliamentary, and ministerial levels between the two nations.

The Central Asia–Italy format introduces a new dimension of effective cooperation, further broadening the scope of bilateral collaboration. Accordingly, the program of the upcoming visit to Kazakhstan for the Summit, scheduled for May 30 in Astana, was presented for the President’s consideration.

Summarizing the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed satisfaction with the longstanding and productive relations between Turkmenistan and the Italian Republic across political,

diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian domains.

He emphasized the Summit’s role in enhancing partnerships between Central Asia and Italy, instructing the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to further advance cooperation in this format. ///nCa, 30 May 2025