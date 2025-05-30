Russia and Turkmenistan discuss the development of transport cooperation

Mammetkhan Chakyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, had a working meeting with Roman Starovoit, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, via video link.

During the talks, the parties discussed key areas of transport cooperation between the two countries.

One of the central topics of the meeting was the development of international road transport.

The parties discussed the prospects for increasing the volume of cargo transportation by Russian transport companies, as well as issues of synchronizing the development of the infrastructure of the North–South International Transport Corridor (INSTC) road route.

Another important point of discussion was the creation of a single railway operator on North–South corridor. The initiative was supported by partners from Kazakhstan and Iran.

During the negotiations, representatives of Russia invited the Turkmen side to join the project.

The working meeting demonstrated the desire of Russia and Turkmenistan to strengthen transport ties and develop international logistics projects. ///nCa, 30 May 2025