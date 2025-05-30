Dr. Joachim Zimmermann Completes Second Mission to Turkmenistan

29 May 2025 – Dr. Joachim Zimmermann, UNFPA international consultant concluded a vital mission to Turkmenistan. This visit, from May 25 to 29, 2025, was part of the UNFPA Turkmenistan Country Programme for 2021-2025 and marked Dr. Zimmermann’s second engagement in the country.

The primary goal of the mission was to assess existing cytological screening practices and develop a roadmap to enhance national capacity in cervical cancer screening. The assessment included visits to medical facilities and interviews with key stakeholders.

In addition to the assessment, Dr. Zimmermann conducted a training and educational session for national specialists, focusing on advanced reproductive health and cytology.

This second mission by Dr. Zimmermann underscores UNFPA’s continuous support for Turkmenistan’s efforts to develop its national capacity in reproductive health and combat cervical cancer. His first visit took place from May 26 to June 2, 2024, which also involved assessing cytological examinations and training national specialists. ///nCa, 30 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)