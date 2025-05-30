Changes to Turkmenistan’s National Immunization Schedule: New Steps in Strengthening Public Health

Vaccination is one of the most effective tools in combating infectious diseases, particularly among children. Thanks to systematic efforts to maintain high immunization coverage (95% and above), Turkmenistan has significantly reduced the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases such as poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, rubella, and others.

Regular monitoring and preventive measures contribute to sustaining these achievements and further strengthening public health.

As part of the implementation of the “National Immunization Program of Turkmenistan for 2024–2028,” with the support of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), work was conducted to study and introduce new vaccines.

According to the newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan, following this work, in March of this year, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan approved changes to the National Immunization Schedule.

1. Introduction of the Hexavalent Vaccine: The updated schedule includes four doses of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV). The pentavalent vaccine (DTP-HepB-Hib), which protects against five diseases (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b), has been replaced by a hexavalent vaccine (DTP-HepB-Hib-IPV), which additionally protects against poliomyelitis. This change enhances immunization efficiency by covering six infections with a single vaccine.

2. Changes to the Polio Vaccination Schedule: The monovalent IPV has been rescheduled from 3 months to 16 months of age. Additionally, the use of oral polio vaccine (OPV) has been completely discontinued, aligning with WHO recommendations and aimed at further reinforcing Turkmenistan’s status as a territory free of wild polioviruses.

3. Updated Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Schedule: The HPV vaccination has transitioned from a two-dose to a single-dose regimen, simplifying the immunization process while maintaining its effectiveness.

4. Expanded Protection Coverage: Since June 2025, children in Turkmenistan will be vaccinated free of charge with 12 types of vaccines against 14 infectious diseases. This is a significant step in ensuring comprehensive protection for the younger generation.

In addition to updating the immunization schedule, Turkmenistan continues active epidemiological surveillance of infectious diseases. Particular attention is given to maintaining the elimination status of measles and rubella, as well as preserving a territory free of wild polioviruses. All indicators meet the requirements of WHO, confirming the high level of control over infectious diseases in the country. ///nCa, 30 May 2025