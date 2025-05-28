The UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan told students about AI technologies for the Oil and Gas Sector

On 27 May 2025, a seminar dedicated to the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the oil and gas industry was held at the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas.

The seminar, organized by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, brought together the rector of the university, teachers and students of the Faculty of Digital Technologies and Cybersecurity, as well as employees of the UAE Embassy.

In his address, Ambassador Al Hameli highlighted the UAE’s leading practices in AI education and implementation. He emphasized that AI concepts are integrated into the curriculum from secondary school onward, ensuring that future specialists are well-equipped to navigate the challenges of the digital economy.

The discussion also focused on the rapid integration of AI technologies into the UAE’s oil, gas, and energy sectors. The Ambassador noted that collaborative efforts with international and local digital companies have already delivered tangible results, transforming operational efficiency and technological innovation.

Ambassador Al Hameli introduced prominent UAE higher education institutions and expressed his country’s readiness to strengthen scientific and educational cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan. He also elaborated on AI-driven solutions across various industries, highlighting their transformative potential.

The seminar concluded with a lively Q&A session, during which the university’s faculty and students received detailed answers from Ambassador Al Hameli to their questions. ///nCa, 28 May 2025