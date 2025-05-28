New Contracts and Cooperation: Results of the Business Mission of Belarus in Ashgabat

A business delegation from the Republic of Belarus recently visited Ashgabat, coinciding with the 24th International Exhibition, White City of Ashgabat, held from May 23 to 27, 2025.

The visit was made possible through the joint efforts of the Minsk Branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Turkmenistan, with the support of key partners.

The delegation comprised executives from five leading Belarusian enterprises, all eager to engage in dialogue and strengthen cooperation.

The business program was both dynamic and productive, featuring key events such as:

Bilateral Negotiations – Hosted at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, these discussions laid the groundwork for deeper collaboration. A particularly significant meeting took place with members of the Women of Turkmenistan in Business Union, underscoring the importance of inclusive business networking at all levels.

Sectoral Immersion – The delegation had the opportunity to visit cutting-edge Turkmen enterprises, witnessing firsthand advanced strawberry cultivation techniques, innovative polypropylene bag production lines, and the fast-growing building materials sector. These visits fostered mutual understanding and helped identify common ground for cooperation.

Belarusian companies presented a range of competitive products that sparked keen interest among Turkmen partners. Negotiations centered on the supply of high-tech medical equipment and devices, alongside reliable railway automation and telemechanics systems.

As a result of these discussions, the sides reached agreements to facilitate trade. Belarus will receive shipments of high-quality polypropylene hoses from Turkmenistan, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables of premium quality.

Additionally, a joint initiative is underway to manufacture specific plastic products in Turkmenistan using molds provided by Belarusian enterprises, paving the way for deeper technological collaboration.

The personal connections forged throughout the negotiations and visits have become invaluable assets for future joint projects. Both parties expressed a strong commitment to expanding and strengthening their economic ties. ///nCa, 28 May 2025