Kazakh Delegation Explores Turkmenistan’s Agro-Industrial Sector

A delegation from the Wholesale Distribution Center of Aktau, Mangystau Region, Kazakhstan, visited Turkmenistan to strengthen business ties in the agro-industrial sector.

Organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the visit aimed to enhance trade cooperation between Kazakh and Turkmen agricultural enterprises.

The delegation held negotiations with leading Turkmen agricultural holdings—Yigit, Mahmal, and Miwe—which specialize in fruit and vegetable cultivation, processing, and storage, playing a key role in the country’s export-oriented economy.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Nurlan Nogayev visited fruit plantations growing apples, pears, persimmons, nectarines, plums, peaches, and almonds, along with vegetable fields producing tomatoes, onions, and other crops.

Special focus was given to modern greenhouse facilities, where even bananas—an exotic crop for the region—are successfully cultivated.

The delegation also explored automated irrigation systems, including drip and linear irrigation, both managed through advanced digital technologies.

As a result of the discussions, an agreement was reached for seasonal supplies of Turkmen agricultural products to Aktau’s Wholesale Center, marking the establishment of a new strategic trade channel between both countries.

To further long-term cooperation, managers of Yigit, Mahmal, and Miwe received an invitation to Kazakhstan to gain firsthand insight into the operations of the Wholesale Distribution Center. ///nCa, 28 May 2025