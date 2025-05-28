Embassy of Turkmenistan opens doors to Belgian students

On May 26, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Kingdom of Belgium welcomed students from the Catholic University of Leuven, including members of the university’s “KULTUR” Association, for a special cultural and educational event. The gathering aimed to introduce European youth to Turkmenistan’s rich history, culture, philosophical heritage, and national art. This event built upon the recent Conference on Peace and Neutrality at the University of Leuven, where Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, had previously spoken.

The event began with Ambassador Palvanov expressing gratitude to the students for their initiative in discussing critical international issues. He highlighted the crucial role of youth in fostering peace, mutual respect, and dialogue, and discussed Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, which is rooted in peacefulness and good neighborliness. The Ambassador also noted that 2025 marks the International Year of Peace and Trust, an initiative proposed by Turkmenistan. His address offered a candid look into diplomatic service, emphasizing the importance of genuine human connections within the Brussels community. He stressed that creativity, sincerity, and passion are the cornerstones of successful public diplomacy, and he shared personal anecdotes from his student days in Ashgabat, inspiring the young attendees about the power of aspiration and education.

A significant part of the event was a presentation by Ms. Derya Soysal, an Embassy partner and accredited journalist at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, who recently visited Ashgabat. Ms. Soysal shared her enthusiastic impressions of Turkmenistan, praising the exceptional hospitality, pristine cities, stunning architecture of the capital, the spiritual depth of its people, and the country’s impressive development. She conveyed that Turkmenistan left her with a profound sense of respect and inspiration, calling it a model of how historical heritage and modernity can harmoniously coexist.

Ms. Soysal also presented on the great Turkmen thinker and poet, Magtymguly Fragi, highlighting the prescience of his ideas and the universal appeal of his messages. She described Magtymguly as a visionary whose legacy remains highly relevant today, particularly concerning environmental protection and love for one’s homeland. The audience was captivated by her account of how the poet transformed his verses into a rich cultural heritage for the entire Turkic world.

Following the presentations, attendees explored an exhibition of Turkmen decorative and applied art displayed in the Embassy halls. The event concluded with a warm reception where students sampled Turkmenistan’s national cuisine, including fragrant and flavorful pilaf, which left a memorable impression on the guests.

This gathering underscored the Turkmen diplomatic mission’s commitment to fostering international cultural cooperation and strengthening bonds with European youth.///nCa, 28 May 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium)