Lecture in Brussels: Derya Soysal Highlights Visionary Turkmen Poet Magtymguly Pyragy

Brussels, May 26, 2025 — On Monday, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium hosted a special lecture dedicated to the renowned Turkmen poet Magtymguly Pyragy. The event was led by Brussels-based journalist Derya Soysal and attended by students from KÜL University, eager to learn more about this remarkable literary figure.

Derya Soysal opened the lecture by emphasizing Magtymguly Pyragy’s forward-thinking nature, describing him as a visionary well ahead of his time. “He called on the Turkmen people to protect nature and safeguard the homeland. Today, in the face of global environmental challenges, we fully grasp the universal relevance of his message,” she noted.

In a quiet and attentive setting, she then read one of Pyragy’s most notable poems, “Depe nedir, duz nedir” (“What is a Hill, What is a Plain”), offering the students a glimpse into the poet’s lyrical and philosophical depth.

Soysal concluded by praising Magtymguly Pyragy as one of the greatest Turkic authors, calling him a genius who mastered not only Turkmen and Persian, but also Azerbaijani and Chagatai. “He skillfully used all of these languages in his poetry, further enriching the cultural legacy he left behind,” she added.

The event served as both a tribute to Magtymguly Pyragy’s enduring influence and a reminder of the timeless power of literature to speak to the challenges of every era. ///nCa, 27 May 2025