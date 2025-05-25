“White City of Ashgabat” – Day First: The International Forum Defines the Future of Sustainable Development and Investments

On 24 May 2025, Ashgabat captured international attention with the grand opening of the 24th International Exhibition and Conference “White City of Ashgabat.” Bringing together 550 delegates from 30 countries, the event served as a dynamic platform for launching a comprehensive program and fostering global collaboration.

During the plenary session, key topics were presented and discussed, including:

Architectural traditions and innovations within the “White City of Ashgabat”

Smart city development, covering digital infrastructure, smart homes, transport, and public services

Investment potential in construction, infrastructure, and utilities

Safe and sustainable transport systems, focusing on digital governance and accident reduction

Eco-friendly urban development and inclusive urban policies

The contributions of global partners and institutions to Ashgabat’s transformation

The session was moderated by Ambassador John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat. In his remarks, he emphasized that Ashgabat, as Turkmenistan’s capital, embodies harmonious development, peace, and sustainability—especially significant in the context of the International Year of Peace and Trust. He noted that the exhibition’s theme, “The White City of Ashgabat—The City of Opportunities,” aligns closely with the core objectives of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Having lived in Ashgabat since 2021, John S. McGregor has the opportunity to observe the evolution of the city. He highlighted how Ashgabat seamlessly integrates modern architecture and infrastructure with its rich national heritage and cultural traditions, creating a unique blend of technological progress, urban harmony, and Turkmen identity.

During the plenary session of the international conference and exhibition “White City Ashgabat,” Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamammedov delivered a keynote address. He detailed the rapid development of the country’s construction industry, highlighting the creation of new cities, settlements, hotels, residential buildings, sanatoriums, parks, and large industrial complexes. Special attention was given to the city of Arkadag, Turkmenistan’s first “smart” city, which has already received numerous international awards and has begun construction of its second phase.

Discussing industrial infrastructure development, the Deputy Prime Minister mentioned the opening of a ceramic factory in the Baharly Etrap of Ahal Velayat, the advancement of the Baharly cement plant, and the launch of a new airport in Jebel, which has received four international certificates. Achievements in the energy sector were also highlighted, including stable electricity supply, the commissioning of new overhead power lines, and the construction of a modern combined-cycle power plant.

Impressive statistical data confirming the rapid economic development of Ashgabat was presented by mayor Rakhym Gandymov. He reported that in 2024, the total volume of industrial products produced by all economic entities in Ashgabat reached 10 billion 321.9 million manats. Additionally, capital investments in the public sector of the city’s economy amounted to 5 billion 452.8 million manats, with commissioned fixed assets valued at 1 billion 874.7 million manats.

Significant progress was achieved in housing construction, with 160 residential buildings totaling 184.26 thousand square meters built and commissioned with the participation of local enterprises and foreign contractors. Investments in housing construction, including public funds, amounted to 511.3 million manats.

Gandymov invited international investors to participate in the large-scale “Ashgabat City” project—a smart city spanning 744 hectares to be built in the northern part of the capital. This project is part of Ashgabat’s General Development Plan until 2045, which includes the construction of hundreds of residential buildings, commercial-cultural-utility structures, schools, and kindergartens.

Anaclaudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Program, addressed the participants via video message. She emphasized that Ashgabat serves as an example for many capitals worldwide, showcasing success in technological progress, sustainable mobility, and the creation of an environmentally friendly urban environment aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Ashgabat reflects key priorities of the Global Urban Agenda, including UN-Habitat’s “New Urban Agenda.” Rossbach highlighted the importance of inclusive economic growth and expanded international cooperation to create comfortable and safe cities for future generations.

Ciyong Zou, Deputy Director-General and Managing Director of UNIDO’s Directorate of Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Industrial Development, who visited Ashgabat in 2023, noted the city’s advanced infrastructure and innovative transformations. UNIDO, celebrating 30 years of partnership with Ashgabat, commended Turkmenistan’s leading role in urban development as an example for other countries and reaffirmed its continued support for Turkmenistan’s prosperity and sustainable development.

Ahmet Çalık, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Çalık Holding, noted that Ashgabat, recognized as one of the most beautiful and comfortable cities to live in, consistently attracts international investors and partners. Çalık Holding actively contributes to shaping the modern image of Turkmenistan’s capital through large-scale projects in construction, energy, and other sectors.

Beata Peksa, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan, emphasized the EU’s commitment to creating inclusive, climate-oriented infrastructure. She highlighted the importance of eco-friendly transport, people-centered urban planning, and EU initiatives like “Global Gateway” and SECCA, which support Turkmenistan’s sustainable future.

Kim Bo Hyung, President and CEO of South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., stated that Turkmenistan leads the region in the pace and quality of urban development, demonstrating successful integration of innovations, sustainable solutions, and rational use of natural resources. He noted that Daewoo, with over 50 years of global construction experience, actively cooperates with Turkmenistan, including signing a contract for the construction of the Turkmenabat mineral fertilizer plant, a key component of the country’s industrial and agricultural infrastructure.

On the first day of the “White City Ashgabat” conference, several significant bilateral events took place to strengthen international cooperation and introduce advanced technologies to the development of Turkmenistan’s capital. A key event was the meeting between Deputy Chairman Baymyrat Annamammedov and Erman Ilıcak, President of Renaissance Holding. Held on the sidelines of the multi-profile exhibition, the talks underscored the strategic importance of cooperation in the construction sector, discussing prospects for expanding collaboration and exchanging views on current industry issues.

Renaissance Holding is known for its extensive experience in implementing large-scale and complex construction projects worldwide, and this meeting marked another step in constructive dialogue amid Turkmenistan’s ambitious urban and regional development programs.

An important agreement was inked between the Ashgabat governorate and the Chinese company Infore Enviro on the sidelines of the conference.

As stated by Executive Vice President Chris Fu, the agreement involves the supply of intelligent environmental equipment worth approximately $60 million. Under the agreement, Infore Enviro will provide comprehensive solutions for road cleaning, waste removal, emergency rescue operations, and high-altitude maintenance of urban infrastructure.

The equipment will be adapted to local climatic conditions, including operation at temperatures up to +45°C and in extreme weather.

In addition to equipment supplies, the company will establish a local service center with 24/7 support, train over 500 specialists in equipment operation, and provide quarterly performance reports. ///nCa, 24 May 2025