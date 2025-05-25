Ashgabat’s economy accounts for 27% of Turkmenistan’s GDP – Minister of Finance and Economy Astanagulov

Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Mammetguly Astanagulov, addressed the first session of the White City of Ashgabat conference, offering a comprehensive overview of the capital’s dynamic development and the construction industry’s significant contribution to the national economy.

Astanagulov highlighted Ashgabat’s emergence as the country’s leading administrative and political center, as well as a hub for transport, communications, science, education, culture, sports, and commerce. He emphasized that the development of new industrial, social, scientific, educational, medical, and sports facilities—alongside modern residential complexes—not only enhances the city’s aesthetic appeal but also substantially improves citizens’ living conditions and the quality of services available.

Ashgabat’s economy represents more than 27% of Turkmenistan’s GDP, spanning key sectors such as industry, construction, transport, communications, finance, and retail. Its major industrial segments include electric power generation, building material production, and the light and food industries.

Focusing on the development of the construction sector and the building materials industry, the Minister stressed that this industry is an important segment of the economy focused on the use of local raw materials for the production of a variety of construction products. The expansion of the diversification of Turkmenistan’s economy has led to an increase in the demand for various types of building materials, the production of which is carried out in both the state and non-state sectors.

Enterprises in the building materials sector manufacture a diverse range of products, including cement, precast concrete structures, wall materials, non-metallic materials, expanded clay, and more. The availability of local raw materials and the expansion of domestically produced construction goods have significantly reduced reliance on imports.

According to the Minister, cement production saw a notable increase in 2024, driven by the completion of the second phase of the Bakharden Cement Plant, which has an annual capacity of 1 million tons, and the partial overhaul of production equipment at the Balkansement Cement Plant. High-quality Portland cement, grouting cement for the oil and gas industry, and sulfate-resistant cement used in hydraulic structures remain key products in the sector.

By the end of 2024, cement production exceeded 3.0 million tons, with expanded clay reaching 116.8 thousand cubic meters, prefabricated concrete elements totaling 236.7 thousand cubic meters, and rolled metal production amounting to 52.4 thousand tons. Additionally, a new plant for ceramic and decorative tiles, as well as plumbing products, was commissioned in Baherden etrap, while construction continued on a facility in Magdanly for the production of dry building mixes and drywall.

Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Mammetguly Astanagulov, emphasized that the growth of building materials production is driven by the more efficient utilization of existing capacities, advancements in production technologies, and the adoption of resource- and energy-saving solutions.

He highlighted the construction sector’s vital role in developing and enhancing infrastructure, residential buildings, industrial facilities, and public spaces. By the end of 2024, the sector accounted for over 6.6% of the country’s GDP.

The industry’s development focuses on stabilizing technological processes, fostering public-private partnerships, and strengthening competitive production capabilities. Reconstruction efforts for several construction facilities are actively underway, while the expansion of technical parks and production capacities supports the diversification of construction products.

Astanagulov also underscored the growth of housing and communal construction, financed through both public funds and private investments, with mortgage lending serving as a key driver. Additionally, significant attention is being given to the development of modern road transport infrastructure, with a strong emphasis on road safety measures.

In 2024, more than 12.3 billion manats (3.5 billion US dollars) were allocated for the implementation of social facilities and infrastructure projects.

In conclusion of his speech, Minister Astanagulov stated that the development of the construction industry and the building materials industry will expand. The development vector is aimed at strengthening the material and technical base of the construction industry, technical re-equipment of existing production facilities, which will expand the construction of large industrial and social facilities, housing and utilities, including in the beautiful capital of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 25 May 2025