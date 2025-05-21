President of Turkmenistan meets with the Head of the International Weightlifting Federation

On May 20, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov welcomed Mohammed Jalood, President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

During the meeting, Jalood recalled his previous visits to Ashgabat in 2017 for the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and in 2018 for the World Weightlifting Championships.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s strong commitment to the advancement of physical education and sports. He highlighted ongoing nationwide efforts to promote healthy living, encourage youth participation in sports, and strengthen international collaboration in this area.

Turkmenistan maintains active relations with the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Council of Asia, specialized federations, and other international organizations. As a dedicated member of the IWF, the country continues to contribute to the global sports community.

Praising Turkmenistan’s modern sports infrastructure, which enables world-class competitions and the training of elite athletes, Jalood expressed his gratitude to the country’s leadership for its support in fostering sports development.

Concluding the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov extended his appreciation to Jalood for his personal dedication to enhancing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the IWF and for his endorsement of the country’s sports initiatives. ///nCa, 21 May 2025