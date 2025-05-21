Meredov’s Tehran Visit: Broadening Turkmen-Iranian Cooperation from Economy to Energy

DPM, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a visit to Tehran to participate in the 18th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries and the Tehran Dialogue Forum. During the visit, Meredov held a series of high-level meetings where various aspects of Turkmen-Iranian relations were discussed.

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

On 20 May 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran as part of the working visit of the Turkmen delegation to Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Minister conveyed to the President of the friendly state warm greetings and best wishes from President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Masoud Pezeshkian addressed warm greetings and good wishes to the President of Turkmenistan and Hero Arkadag.

During the meeting, topical issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as prospects for further expansion of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, transport, energy, investment, cultural and environmental spheres.

The Iranian President stressed that strengthening cooperation, including the implementation of joint investment projects, meets the interests of the two friendly peoples and contributes to ensuring their future well-being, stability and security.

The parties emphasized the high level of cooperation in the field of transport and transit, as well as the importance of intensifying cooperation within the framework of international and regional initiatives. In this context, it was mentioned that an international conference would be held in December this year, convened at the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

The sides confirmed their mutual readiness to further expand the strategic partnership for the benefit of the peoples of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Additional details from the official website of the President of Iran:

In a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian expressed the Islamic Republic’s eagerness to expand cooperation with neighboring countries, particularly Turkmenistan.

He noted that enhancing cooperation and joint investment between Tehran and Ashgabat aligns with the objectives of Turkmenistan’s National Leader, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, who hosted the conference titled “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Triumph of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.”

President Pezeshkian highlighted Iran’s interest in importing gas from Turkmenistan, as well as exporting and swapping gas with neighboring states. He called for the design and implementation of an Iran-Turkmenistan gas pipeline that could serve all three purposes.

He further stated that the Islamic Republic is keen to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan across various sectors, including economy, culture, investment, transportation, and transit.

Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude to the Turkmen government for hosting the upcoming summit of the heads of Caspian Sea littoral states in Ashgabat, noting that the Caspian Sea is a valuable asset that guarantees the health and survival of all littoral states.

Minister Meredov, who is visiting Tehran to participate in the 18th Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, provided a detailed report on his meetings with Iranian authorities during this trip.

He stated that Turkmenistan envisions long-term prospects for economic cooperation with Iran. Key topics of discussion during these consultations included the construction of a gas transfer pipeline to Iran for domestic consumption, exports, and swaps, as well as the expansion of border trade, the arrangement of border markets, economic and commercial cooperation, joint investments, and efforts to preserve and improve the ecological conditions of the Caspian Sea.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkmenistan met in Tehran

During his visit to Tehran, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reports.

The Iranian Foreign Minister thanked Meredov for his participation and speech at the Tehran Dialogue Forum – 2025.

Araghchi underlined the importance of Iran–Turkmenistan bilateral relations and the determination of the two countries’ leaders to further enhance ties in all areas, particularly in economic and commercial sectors.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan described the Tehran Dialogue Forum as an international platform that, in addition to facilitating consultations on expanding bilateral relations, provides a valuable opportunity to discuss important regional and international developments.

Meredov also expressed hope that the agreements reached within the framework of the 18th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tehran will lead to the expansion of economic cooperation and exchanges between Iran and Turkmenistan.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations and mutual support for each other’s initiatives.

A regular meeting of the Turkmen-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission was held in Tehran

On 19-20 May 2025, the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission for Economic Cooperation was held in Tehran, attended by heads and representatives of a number of government agencies and business circles of the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by the co–chairs of the commission, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd, Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

A wide range of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian issues of interstate relations were put on the agenda of the next meeting, including the identification of new promising areas of partnership.

The sides noted the important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission for Economic Cooperation in the implementation of the previously reached agreements.

The representatives of Turkmenistan and Iran thoroughly reviewed the development of bilateral relations in the trade and economic sector, in the field of transport and logistics, the gas industry, industry, agriculture and water management, in the field of investments and standardization, and also analyzed the implementation of decisions of the previous meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Speaking about the further development of trade relations, the Turkmen side put forward a proposal to create trade and economic zones on separate sections of the Turkmen-Iranian border.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation in the fields of science and education, culture, healthcare, sports and tourism, and environmental protection.

Emphasizing the need for regular bilateral meetings, consultations and negotiations, the meeting participants expressed confidence that the new agreements reached during the current meeting would further strengthen constructive dialogue in the interests of the two countries and fraternal peoples.

Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation was signed.

***

During the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, bilateral meetings were held between Rashid Meredov and Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Aliabadi, as well as Minister of Oil Mohsen Pakhnejad.

Iran and Turkmenistan to complete construction of third power transmission line

Iran and Turkmenistan have agreed to accelerate the completion of the construction of the third Mashhad–Mary power transmission line, Mehr News reports.

During the meeting between Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tehran, the countries agreed to accelerate the completion of the construction of the third Mashhad–Mary power transmission line, one of the most significant energy cooperation projects between the two neighbors.

Both delegations also paid special attention to the roadmap to further develop cooperation, particularly in water resources, energy, and technical knowledge exchange.

Turkmenistan intends to increase gas transit through Iran

Turkmenistan is striving to increase the volume of natural gas transit and electricity exports to other countries through Iran, PressTV reports.

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashit Meredov said in Tehran on Monday that Ashgabat plans to attract Iranian investors to its petrochemical projects, which he said could lead to more efficient use of the country’s gas resources.

The statements were made during the 18th meeting of the intergovernmental committee of Iran and Turkmenistan, at which officials of the two countries discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade, energy and transport.

In recent years, Iran and Turkmenistan have signed several agreements on gas supplies under the swap scheme.

Iran also annually imports about 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from Turkmenistan to meet the growing demand for electricity in the northeast of the country. ///nCa, 21 May 2025